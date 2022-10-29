ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

i95 ROCK

Lush ‘Storybook’ House In Connecticut On The Market For $795K

I've always imagined what it would be like to live in The Shire. I found something close here in Connecticut, I can't afford it, but you might be able to. If you have $800,000 in your spare change jar, a beautiful property with lush gardens, ponds, and an old English cottage/Storybook design just went on the market in Canaan, Connecticut. It went up 12 days ago on Zillow, and it's listed by Stephen M Drezen of William Pitt/Sotheby's Int'l. The house is 80 years old, it was built in 1942, and it oozes charm and beauty.
CANAAN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Middletown neighborhood welcomes trick-or-treaters this Halloween

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Halloween night Monday brought kids across the state out in their best costumes to do some trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods. One Middletown street attracted toddlers dressed as fairies, kids as their favorite characters, and even some adults in costume alongside their children. Vanessa Young and her...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries

The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard

Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?

MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

2 die in Vernon home; Police release IDs

VERNON, Conn. — Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead in a Vernon home on Friday afternoon. Anthony Priester, 61 and Karen Priester, 60, were found Friday in a home on Vinetta Drive. Police said they had died of injuries from gunshot wounds. Police said there is no threat to the public.
VERNON, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
NECN

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT

