Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera’s Mom Dolores Passes Away
The Washington Commanders are mourning the loss of head coach Ron Rivera's mom Dolores, who passed away Monday. We are saddened to announce that Coach Rivera's mother Dolores passed away peacefully yesterday evening with her husband and family members by her side. Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Look at Tennessee-Georgia Recruiting Battles
No.2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) is set to travel to Athens, Georgia on Saturday for a 3:30 pm ET showdown with No.1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0). The two teams are atop the college football world currently, and as always, they are entrenched in off-field recruiting battles as well. The two teams went head to head for a couple of prospects in the off-season with each winning a battle. Tennessee surged late to land cornerback Rickey Gibson, while Georgia managed to lockdown elite Peach State linebacker C.J. Allen after a strong push from the Vols. The two teams are currently locked in battles for uncommitted prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class as well, which we take a look at here.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have sputtered to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. They’ve failed to play complimentary football for the most part, as the offense and defense have yet to string together big moments at the same time. One of Detroit’s strengths heading into the regular season was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
The College Gameday trip to visit Deion Sanders and Jackson State turned out to be a very fruitful one. The ratings are in from Saturday morning's show and it was wildly successful. ESPN Public Relations tweeted that the show prior to the Jackson State – Southern University game had just over 1.8 million viewers for its best Week Nine start since 2009. The show's final hour was even more successful with 2.3 million viewers tuning in.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bucs’ Divisional Rival Star Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars
With the trade deadline looming large on Tuesday at 4 pm ET, many of the teams in the NFC South division remained steadfast and quiet, making no moves up to that point until the Atlanta Falcons traded away a once-thought-of cornerstone piece in WR Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors
As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons trade wide receiver Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Embattled and suspended Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for NFL draft compensation, just hours before the league’s 4 p.m. trading deadline Tuesday, the team announced. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request to interview general manager Terry Fontenot about the trade...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL power rankings, Week 9
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9:. Super Bowl...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys release DT Trysten Hill after no deal at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday after being unable to find a trade partner before the deadline. Hill was a healthy scratch in Sunday's 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears, then a victim of a numbers game on the defensive line for a team that soon will need a spot on the active roster for end Tarell Basham.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
B1G ’23 schedule brings challenges, quirks, unclear future
The Big Ten's 2023 football schedule caused a big gulp for Gophers fans when it was finally unveiled last week. The three crossover games against East Division foes assigned to Minnesota next fall? Michigan and Michigan State at home. Ohio State on the road. That'll be quite the test for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Falcons Trade For Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton
The Atlanta Falcons are beating the buzzer to complete the final deal before the NFL trade deadline. According to NFL Network, the Falcons acquired Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton for a conditional seventh-round selection. In a corresponding move, the Falcons traded Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills. The deal...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. “I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 8 NFL Betting Analysis & Takeaways: Bills-Eagles Super Bowl Talk Begins
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 7-0 after hammering their cross-state rival Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Eagles scored an easy NFL betting victory, crushing the 11.5-point spread in a 35-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
The Bruins’ longtime signal-caller has cemented himself as a contender for one of college football’s most prestigious awards. The Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2022 was unveiled Tuesday morning, and UCLA football super senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson was on the list. By making the cut, Thompson-Robinson becomes one of the 40 players eligible to win the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award in December.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
