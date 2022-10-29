No.2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) is set to travel to Athens, Georgia on Saturday for a 3:30 pm ET showdown with No.1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0). The two teams are atop the college football world currently, and as always, they are entrenched in off-field recruiting battles as well. The two teams went head to head for a couple of prospects in the off-season with each winning a battle. Tennessee surged late to land cornerback Rickey Gibson, while Georgia managed to lockdown elite Peach State linebacker C.J. Allen after a strong push from the Vols. The two teams are currently locked in battles for uncommitted prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class as well, which we take a look at here.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO