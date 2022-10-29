Penn State doesn't have a quarterback controversy. It faces a quarterback decision. And neither choice should be controversial. Following his team's 44-31 loss to Ohio State, Penn State coach James Franklin assigned the primary blame on four turnovers. Quarterback Sean Clifford was the link to all four. He threw three interceptions and lost a fumble via a strip-sack by Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO