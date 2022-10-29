ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence student among winners of state essay contest

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vuNJ_0irGpyL500

A fifth grader from Florence K-8 School has received an impressive honor.

Benjamin Ramirez is among the 20 winners of the AZ529 statewide essay contest. He was selected from among 631 students who entered essays in the contest sponsored by the AZ529 program and administered through the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office, according to a press release.

The Arizona State Treasurer’s Office and the AZ529 Advisory Committee invited fifth graders from across the state to write a three-paragraph essay in which to share their dream jobs and how they planned to achieve them. Ramirez wrote that his dream was to join the U.S. Air Force:

“My dream job is to be in the Air Force to protect other people in the United States. The reason why I would want this job is because when I was little I was watching an Air Force show and I really liked it and so I think it would be rewarding,

I think the Air Force would be cool because I would get to see a bunch of new places. Also, it would be fun to fly in the sky.

I would learn a lot of new things, like how to ﬂy, how to be a team player, how to protect my country, and become a man. I hope one day my dream comes true.”

At a special presentation Thursday, Oct. 29, State Treasures Kimberly Yee presented the winners with $529 to go toward AZ529 Education Savings Plan, the pess release continued. The amount $529 was selected to pay homage to Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created the AZ529 plan.

Other winning students represent different schools among district, charter, private, Bureau of Indian Education and homeschool programs and represent every Arizona county. The number of essays entered this year rose by 100.

Arizona's Education Savings Plan is a state-sponsored education savings plan where earnings grow tax-free. Money invested in an AZ529 plan can be used for college, community college, vocational training, trade school and private K-12 education.

For those who invest in an AZ529 Plan, Arizona offers a state tax deduction up to $2,000 per beneficiary for individual tax filers and up to $4,000 per beneficiary for married tax filers who file a joint return.

Qualified educational expenses include tuition and fees, books, computers and room and board. Additionally, friends and family members may add to a child’s AZ529 account at any time through gifting and earn the same tax benefits for themselves. For more information about AZ529, visit http://www.az529.gov .

