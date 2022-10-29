Israel Adesanya mentions Gregory Rodrigues on list of potential future opponents: ‘He’s solid, he’s a good fight’

Less than three weeks away, Bellator 288 has some new additions. Undefeated Russian prospect Timur Khizriev (11-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) has officially signed with Bellator and will fight Daniel Weichel (42-13 MMA, 11-5 BMMA) on the Nov. 18 main card, filling in for Akhmed Magomedov, who withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

