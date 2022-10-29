Israel Adesanya mentions Gregory Rodrigues on list of potential future opponents: ‘He’s solid, he’s a good fight’

Read full article on original website
Undefeated Timur Khizriev, Sullivan Cauley, Jairo Pacheco among new additions to Bellator 288 in Chicago
Less than three weeks away, Bellator 288 has some new additions. Undefeated Russian prospect Timur Khizriev (11-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) has officially signed with Bellator and will fight Daniel Weichel (42-13 MMA, 11-5 BMMA) on the Nov. 18 main card, filling in for Akhmed Magomedov, who withdrew for undisclosed reasons.
