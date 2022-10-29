Read full article on original website
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
CNBC
'We're going to hang you': DOJ cracks down on threats to election workers ahead of high-stakes midterms
The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Threats against election workers and officials have increased since the 2020 presidential election. Some states also have taken measures to ensure the safety of workers at the polls. A...
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Rolling Stone
Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them
Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
Armed ‘vigilantes’ and conspiracy theorists threaten to disrupt midterm elections: ‘We are watching’
A pair of federal lawsuits in Arizona allege far-right “vigilantes” and Republican-aligned activist groups have waged a “campaign of intimidation” against voters casting their ballots in government drop boxes throughout the state. In Michigan, a far-right group launched “Operation Overwatch” to monitor the polls and hunt...
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin
WASHINGTON (AP) - Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Wisconsin GOP Gov. Nominee Makes Terrible Promise About What Will Happen If He Wins
Donald Trump-endorsed Tim Michels was accused of saying "the quiet part out loud" to supporters on a campaign stop.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Trump is already preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report claims
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has reportedly convened a...
An Election Denier Could Oust A Democrat Running On The Future Of Democracy
RENO, Nevada — Should Democrats make the 2022 elections about the threat to democracy? Or should they focus instead on other issues like abortion and the economy? It’s a question of strategy that’s been hotly debated this year. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is one Democrat who hasn’t...
Midterms 2022: Here's how voter priorities have shifted in Georgia in final stretch of midterm cycle
As the country approaches Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
Ted Cruz Spreads Misinformation In Tweet About ‘Democrat Blue Cities’ And Election Results
Sen. Ted Cruz tries way too hard to dunk on Democrats that he often looks like a low-information troll. Tweeting about a New York Post article about Pennsylvania election results possibly not being available on election night, the Texas senator claimed it was a problem only “Democrat blue cities” seem to have.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Washington Examiner
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
