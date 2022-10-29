ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs VIDEO: Nets Fan 'Trashes' Luka Doncic During Dallas' OT Win

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

Police found the guilty knucklehead who exposed himself by hurling a cup of ice onto the court and in the direction of Luka Doncic during the Mavs' OT win at the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets were handed a third consecutive loss on Thursday night, with the Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks taking charge in what would be a 129-125 OT victory.

But the Nets took another loss, too, due to the unruly behavior of at least one Brooklyn fan.

While Doncic was in the middle of yet another brilliant game - the MVP candidate posted a linescore of 41 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists, a triple-double that outdid the scoring of Nets "goofy'' stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - one fan was something less than appreciative of the brilliance.

According to the NYPD police report , 24-year-old Justin Boatswain was the guilty knucklehead who exposed himself by hurling a cup of ice onto the court and in the direction of Doncic. The spillage caused a delay in the action during overtime and ultimately led to the fan's arrest.

Via TMZ Sports: "Boatswain was immediately ID'ed as the cup-thrower, according to cops, and was escorted from his seat. Authorities say he was ultimately arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for interfering with a sporting event.''

We certainly understand the frustration of being a Nets fan, and we know how that frustration must increase when an opponent is painting an in-your-face masterpiece in your home gym. Additionally, "passion'' at the AAC and beyond is very much part of the NBA experience, and the proximity of players to fans - unique in sports, really - can be a positive and a negative, should that "passion'' come to a boiling point. ... all of which is a semi-elegant way of saying, "Don't be that knucklehead.''

