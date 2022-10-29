Road work schedule for the week of October 31, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of October 31, 2022 through November 3, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work – lane restriction

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between Gallia Pike and Back Rd. will have one lane open and be maintained by temporary signals.

Lick Run Lyra (CR2) from South St. to the Dogwood Ridge (CR53) intersection in Porter Township will be reduced to one lane heading out of Wheelersburg. The Shelly Company will be adding a turn lane and realigning the intersection.

County crew work – crack sealing

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township Monday, October 31st through Thursday, November 3rd; Downtown Hayport Road (CR550) in Porter Township Wednesday, November 2nd and Thursday, November 3rd.

Mowing

Piketon Rd., White Gravel Rd. and Brame Rd. in Madison Township. Dace Road and Cockrell’s Run Road in Valley Township. Feurt Hill and Rosemount Road in Clay Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.