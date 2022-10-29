ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Watertown News

Sacred Heart Parish Hosting Bazaar this Week

The Sacred Heart Parish will host a bazaar on behalf of the Watertown Catholic Collaborative. See the announcement below. The Watertown Catholic Collaborative invites you to Sacred Heart Parish’s Bazaar. The event will be at Sacred Heart Parish, 770 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, on Friday, Nov. 4, 4-8 p.m....
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Non-Profits Can Record Video Announcements at Watertown Cable Community Production Day

WCA-TV is hosting its first, revamped Community Production Day on Friday, Nov. 4 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for all non-profit organizations in Watertown!. If you’re familiar with our previous PSA Days, you’ll notice that this day is very similar, but with a few extra additions! As always, the staff here at WCA-TV will work with you to produce a video announcement free of charge but this time you will also get the chance to collaborate with other community members in the studio! All videos can be up to 90 seconds in length and will be shown across all WCA-TV channels. All we ask is that you come in prepared, and ready with an idea!
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Nine Properties in Watertown Were Sold This Week

The list of homes sold in Watertown this week includes several condos, two single-family homes and a two-family. 194 School St. #194, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,850 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $805,000. 108 Templeton Pkwy. #108, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,220 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $849,000. 292 Lexington St. UNIT...
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween

SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
SALEM, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Football Gets Playoff Rematch with Dover-Sherborn

Last season Watertown High School took on Dover-Sherborn in the first round of the MIAA Div. 5 football tournament, and once again in 2022 the two teams will face off in the playoff opener. The Raiders (5-3) got off to a hot start in 2022, winning their first five games....
WATERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore

Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
CBS Boston

Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA

