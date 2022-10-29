WCA-TV is hosting its first, revamped Community Production Day on Friday, Nov. 4 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. for all non-profit organizations in Watertown!. If you’re familiar with our previous PSA Days, you’ll notice that this day is very similar, but with a few extra additions! As always, the staff here at WCA-TV will work with you to produce a video announcement free of charge but this time you will also get the chance to collaborate with other community members in the studio! All videos can be up to 90 seconds in length and will be shown across all WCA-TV channels. All we ask is that you come in prepared, and ready with an idea!

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO