Application period open for Travel Paso event grant

– Travel Paso has opened the application period for the 2023 Community Event Grant to support community events from January through December of 2023. This program enables Travel Paso to identify events, activities, and organizations that align with its mission to brand, market, and promote Paso Robles as the authentic destination of choice, according to the organization.

To apply for the program, go to https://www.travelpaso.com/community-event-grant/ for more details and to start the application. Applications are due by Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. for events happening in the 2023 calendar year.

Travel Paso says it recognizes that forging community partnerships with local cultural, social, and recreational organizations can make significant contributions to the overall quality of life in Paso Robles as well as the ability to market the destination and enhance visitation throughout the year. Accordingly, a portion of the annual marketing budget is allocated to the Community Event Marketing Program.

For more information, email info@travelpaso.com.