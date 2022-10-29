Read full article on original website
As temperatures get lower and life outdoors becomes more brutal, local agencies are preparing warming stations and readying supplies for the homeless and those in need. Whether it is food donations or a place to sleep, many of these services are instrumental. One of the heavy hitters in the area,...
Upcycling workshop to be held November 17
The FREE Tax Preparation and Financial Literacy Program at the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering an Upcycling Workshop the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center of Pike County located at 941 Market Street in Piketon. This workshop...
15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
‘I thank everyone who has supported me’
Even as a young boy, James “Jim” Lewis, Jr. always had a strong desire to work in law enforcement, a career path inspired by his g
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY TO LAUNCH ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS
LAWRENCE COUNTY TO LAUNCH ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS. Lawrence County – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lawrence County announced that. county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green. Light, a new national...
CPS levy finds bipartisan support
A levy will be on the ballot this November to replace an existing levy with a new one, in order to improve programming for local Children Services. “A replacement of 1 mill of an existing levy and an increase of 2 mills to constitute a tax for the benefit of Scioto County Children Services for the purpose of the support of the children services and for the care and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Scioto County, Ohio at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”
Grand Jury returns 24 public and 6 secret indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 21 and returned 24 Public Indictments and 6 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. Brandon Arnett, 35. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Karlee...
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
Victim in Ohio homicide investigation identified
UPDATE (9:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31): Portsmouth Police have released the name of the victim of a homicide investigation from Saturday. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Sissel, of Portsmouth. This is still an active investigation. PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. […]
Investigation underway after body found in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth according to Portsmouth police. The discovery was made at Saturday at 4:52 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officials have confirmed the body was a male and they are now investigating this as a homicide. The body has been transported by the Scioto […]
Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
25 Fun Things To Do In Chillicothe Ohio
Discover our guide to the best things to do in Chillicothe, Ohio. The beautiful small town of Chillicothe is a charming enclave in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains rooted with a fascinating history. As Ohio’s first capital city, Chillicothe is full of historical sites but most impressive is their ancient earthworks dating over 2,000 years old.
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
Putnam 3rd in district, regional XC
RIO GRANDE — For cross country runners in Ohio, and especially in Scioto County, it’s annually all about the hunt for the end of October —in order to run one last great race in every November. For the third time indeed, destiny awaits Portsmouth junior Charles Putnam,...
Crews respond to head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
Man found dead behind shed in Portsmouth, ruled as homicide victim
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police. Chad Sissel, 36, of Portsmouth was found at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue behind a shed. Police say they received a call just before 5 p.m. and once on the […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
