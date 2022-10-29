Organizers hope voting becomes habit for ‘wildcard’ young voters

Read full article on original website
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
13newsnow.com
Virginia NAACP to pay $20,000 for records concerning AG Miyares' Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP said it will pay nearly $20,000 for public records related to the "Election Integrity Unit" that Attorney General Jason Miyares created in September. In a letter sent to Miyares' office on Oct. 14, the organization requested all public records about the unit's formation,...
whro.org
Virginia elections office finds another 149,000 voter registration records affected by IT error
The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.
Additional unprocessed voter registration applications discovered in Virginia
"It's very concerning they just found these applications now," said Virginia Beach Voter Registrar Christine Lewis, who says her office has to process 6,500 new applications this week.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia NAACP fighting Attorney General for background on so-called Election Integrity Unit
The Virginia NAACP is asking Attorney General Jason Miyares for background on his Orwellian-named Election Integrity Unit, with Robert N. Barrnette Jr., the president of the civil-rights group, expressing “grave concerns” about what Miyares aims to do with it. “Against the backdrop of the Commonwealth’s deplorable history of...
Virginia Elections: What you need, voter rights and accessibility accommodations
Election Day is quickly approaching, and we wanted to give you the rundown of what you can expect as you approach the polls. First things first, before going to vote, you should know exactly where your polling place is. Your polling place depends on the district you live in. Click here to find out your polling place. However, if you are voting early, click here to find your local early voting location.
Virginia NAACP pays $20K for access to AG’s ‘election integrity unit’ records
The Virginia NAACP said it paid nearly $20,000 for access to public records concerning the Election Integrity Unit created by Attorney General Jason Miyares.
lchsnews.com
What’s the Deal with Virginia’s Election Schedule?
It’s that time of year again: election season, the time to register to vote and cast your ballot. As a lifelong resident of Virginia, I’ve been surprised by how many of my peers have mentioned something like, “I thought the election was last year.”. This is surprising...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Youngkin assures voters can 'trust the election' results in Virginia
With early voting underway in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) wants residents to know that it's as safe as casting a ballot on Election Day. The concerns stem from the 2020 presidential election as some conservatives around the nation continue to question the validity of its outcome and whether their votes will be recorded accurately.
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
The sharpest spike has been in Virginia's Black population. In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic. The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
WDBJ7.com
New website to recruit health professionals for Virginia hospitals
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s hospitals and health care facilities continue to face a shortage of workers. And now, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is launching a website to bring more health care workers to the Commonwealth. Hospitals across the country were dealing with a workforce shortage before...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
