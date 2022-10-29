Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Examining Ohio State's Rushing Woes, Exceptional Offensive Efficiency, and Ball-Hawking Defense at Penn State
Ohio State set a pair of scoring records Saturday against Penn State. The Buckeyes scored 44 points, marking the seventh-consecutive game with at least 40 points – a new Big Ten record – and has now scored 20+ in an FBS-record 69 straight games. ...and yet, it felt...
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Arrives, Marvin Harrison Jr. Shreds Penn State, Miyan Williams Suffers A Setback And Another Scuffle Ensues in Michigan
Ladies and gentlemen, let's get into the stoinks. Week 9 brought us another Buckeye win, the umpteenth skirmish in the infamous Michigan tunnel and several surprising results around the world of college football. We break down the highs and lows from the week that was in Eleven Warriors' latest edition of the stock report.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Checks in at No. 2 in the First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
After an 8-0 start to the season, the Buckeyes are the second-best team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee behind Tennessee and in front of Georgia, Clemson and Michigan. Ohio State's best wins of the year were the season opener against Notre Dame, who was ranked as...
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau Confirms He Won't Pursue Basketball Career At Ohio State in Big Ten Network Interview:
J.T. Tuimoloau dispelled any notion that he might be a two-sport athlete at Ohio State in an interview on Big Ten Network Monday. The five-star defensive end recruit received both a football and basketball scholarship offer at Ohio State before committing to the program on July 4, 2021, although it seemed far-fetched that the Edgewood, Washington, native would pursue both endeavors.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Explosive Offense, 32-Point Average Margin of Victory Impressing College Football Playoff Committee
The 13 people who will ultimately decide whether or not Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff and where the Buckeyes will be seeded if they make the CFP are impressed by what they’ve seen from the Buckeyes so far. That much was made clear by Tuesday night’s initial...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Slashes Through Silverswords in 101-57 Exhibition Win Over Chaminade
Ohio State’s preseason tuneup against a Division II opponent went about as smoothly as Chris Holtmann and company could’ve hoped. Chaminade’s 8-for-38 start from the field, including 4-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half, doomed the Silverswords as Ohio State finished the opening period on a 19-2 run that gave it a 23-point advantage at intermission. By game’s end, the Buckeyes extended that lead for a 101-57 exhibition win as the new-look Ohio State roster proved it could get the job done even without Justice Sueing (ankle) and Eugene Brown (concussion protocol).
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
Eleven Warriors
Season-Low 50 Buckeyes Play Against Penn State As 13 Ohio State Defense Play Season-High Snap Counts
For only the second time in eight games this season, Ohio State had to play its starters for four full quarters in its 44-31 win over Penn State. Like in the season opener against Notre Dame, Ohio State never had firm control of Saturday’s game in Happy Valley until late in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes actually trailed in the fourth quarter until they rattled off four touchdowns in a span of just six minutes and nine seconds to pull away from the home team.
Eleven Warriors
For a Second Week In a Row, Aggressive Defense Keeps Ohio State In the Game While the Offense Gets On Track
For the second week in a row, things were ugly for the Buckeye running game as, for the second week in a row, they failed to run for at least 100 yards. On the other hand, Ohio State's defense was stellar once again, keeping the game in hand while the offense figured things out and ultimately poured on the points late.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Northwestern Before Ohio State Plays Its Second Straight Road Game This Weekend
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 5. Instead, the Buckeyes will play the role of visiting team for the second straight game as they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Pat Fitzgerald’s 17th Northwestern roster. Luckily for scarlet and gray, the Wildcats hardly pose the threat – nor the hostile environment – that Penn State brought to the table this past week.
Eleven Warriors
J.T. Tuimoloau, C.J. Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. Spark an Ohio State Rally in Happy Valley
It wasn't a Picasso but No. 2 Ohio State passed its first real road test of the season in come-from-behind fashion, overcoming a 21-16 fourth quarter deficit to run away from No. 13 Penn State, 44-31, yesterday afternoon in a vociferous Beaver Stadium. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau turned in a...
Eleven Warriors
Highlights of Ohio State's Win Over Penn State Has Us Ready for the Buckeyes to Finish the Season Strong
Ohio State passed its toughest test of the season when it defeated Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. Reminisce on the victory with a fantastic seven-minute recap of the Buckeyes win, including behind-the-scenes footage of Ryan Day’s halftime speech and some celebratory postgame dancing from the players. The...
victorybellrings.com
How does Auburn’s firing of Brian Harsin impact Penn State Football?
The coaching carousel is spinning once again. This time Auburn Football has given it a push. Auburn Football has moved on from Brian Harsin after just 21 games. You may think that this has no bearing on Penn State Football, but that is where you would be wrong. While there...
Eleven Warriors
Fourteen Members of the 2022 Class Get Their First Taste of Beaver Stadium
Playing in Happy Valley against No. 13 Penn State is not the ideal environment for true freshmen to see significant playing time. With the Buckeyes clinging to a perilous two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, it was apparent offensive and defensive snaps were not in the future for the youngsters.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week
J.T. Tuimoloau has been honored as national player of the week following his spectacular performance in Ohio State's win over Penn State on Saturday. After recording six tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one pass breakup – that led to a Zach Harrison interception – a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in Ohio State's 44-31 win over Penn State, Tuimoloau was named as the national defensive player of the week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
