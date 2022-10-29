Read full article on original website
Related
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Donald Trump calls for the release of hundreds of his supporters arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump had previously expressed sympathy for the January 6 rioters when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.
Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress
Kentucky's only competitive race for Congress is in the district that includes Louisville
How Much Is Adam Laxalt Worth?
Adam Laxalt, 44, is an American lawyer, Naval officer and Republican politician currently running as a Senate candidate in Nevada. He'd previously won the Republican primary in June 2022 Explore: How...
Kimmel cuts ad slamming Laxalt: ‘Unbalanced people don’t belong in the Senate’
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel released an ad Friday backing Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) in her bid for reelection against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R), slamming him as unfit to serve in the Senate. “If there’s one thing I think we can all still agree on, it’s that unbalanced people don’t belong…
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force’s space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket — what it called a Ghaem-100 satellite carrier. Iranian state TV did not immediately show any footage of the launch. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the carrier would be able to put a satellite weighing 80 kg (176 pounds) into orbit some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Earth. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Guard’s aerospace division, said he hoped the Guard would soon use the rocket to put a new satellite, named Nahid, into orbit. Iran says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications. The U.S. and other Western countries have long been suspicious of the program because the same technology can be used to develop long-range missiles.
Comments / 0