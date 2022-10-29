Read full article on original website
College football unveils first of six playoff rankings: See where Penn State stands
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Catching up with State College quarterback Finn Furmanek on his team’s incredible year
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with State College’s star quarterback Finn Furmanek about his team’s big season— the Little Lions finished the regular season 10-0, 7-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth— and what makes it so special.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
Mega Millions $87M jackpot (11/01/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
There was no mega winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday. So tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 11 p.m. ET, the lottery has reset and you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
NFL trade deadline day produces record 12 players dealt
The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
Miami Dolphins trade former CD East star Chase Edmonds to Denver Broncos
After half a season in his new home, a former Harrisburg-area superstar is headed to a new NFL team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PennLive.com
Sean Clifford or Drew Allar for Penn State at Indiana? Olu Fashanu’s ascent continues: Blue White-Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders react to James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference, which included several questions about the Penn State quarterback room. Sean Clifford turned the ball over four times in PSU’s loss to Ohio State and Franklin knows he has a unique talent in freshman quarterback Drew Allar. How will Franklin play it the rest of the season?
Steelers’ Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears: sources
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
Phillies-Astros rained out; Game 3 moved to Tuesday night
The World Series will be staying in Philadelphia an extra day. Major League Baseball decided Monday night to postpone the game as rain continued to fall around the Philadelphia and was expected to continue until later in the evening. WATCH LIVE TUESDAY EVENING: Fubo TV (free trial), Sling (half off...
Four more Michigan State players suspended following tunnel incidents
The number of Michigan State players suspended in the fallout of postgame incidents after a loss at Michigan last week has doubled. The Spartans, in a joint statement issued Tuesday evening by coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, announced four more players are suspended indefinitely in defensive backs Malcolm Jones and Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies free World Series Game 3 live stream (11/1/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
Game 3 of the newly rescheduled World Series is now due for 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies and Houston Astros will both be vying for an edge in a series tied at 1-1 and set for the first of three straight games in front of a raucous Philadelphia crowd.
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons’ incredible hustle, awareness lead to his first NFL touchdown: Watch
Micah Parsons has had himself one heckuva week. He got credited with a second sack from last week’s game, Madden updated his speed ratings, and after his big play in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears the video-game is going to have to bump up that awareness rating, too.
Pennsylvania high school football week 10 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous rankings. CLASS 6A.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
