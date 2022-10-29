ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL trade deadline day produces record 12 players dealt

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
ARIZONA STATE
Sean Clifford or Drew Allar for Penn State at Indiana? Olu Fashanu’s ascent continues: Blue White-Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders react to James Franklin’s Tuesday news conference, which included several questions about the Penn State quarterback room. Sean Clifford turned the ball over four times in PSU’s loss to Ohio State and Franklin knows he has a unique talent in freshman quarterback Drew Allar. How will Franklin play it the rest of the season?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Steelers’ Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears: sources

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
CHICAGO, IL
Four more Michigan State players suspended following tunnel incidents

The number of Michigan State players suspended in the fallout of postgame incidents after a loss at Michigan last week has doubled. The Spartans, in a joint statement issued Tuesday evening by coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, announced four more players are suspended indefinitely in defensive backs Malcolm Jones and Justin White, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
EAST LANSING, MI
