Man charged in double killing in Palmdale parking lot
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with...
Authorities ID teen suspect in fatal Covina shootings
COVINA, Caif. – Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal...
Officials seek other victims of alleged law enforcement impersonator
LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a man who impersonated being a law enforcement officer while targeting primarily Spanish-speaking victims and swindling them. Martin Alejandro, 56, was arrested Oct. 27 by personnel from the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station, according to the...
Man found dead in Riverside County apartment, suspect arrested
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according...
Man pleads to murdering teen, young woman in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Geovanni Borjas pleaded no contest today to murdering and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman whose bodies were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart. “Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable...
4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting
LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
Drive-by shooting in Palmdale leaves man dead, two women injured
PALMDALE, Calif. – A drive-by shooting in a park in Palmdale early Tuesday left a man dead and two women wounded. Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities ID Palmdale woman stabbed to death in parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a woman stabbed to death in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale. McKenna Evans was 22-years-old and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office. A man also fatally stabbed who died...
Authorities offer $50,000 reward for unsolved murder of man killed near Nipsey Hussle mural
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department are offering a $50,000 reward in connection to the murder of a man paying respects at a Nipsey Hussle mural outside of his Marathon Clothing store. On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Tyrell Williams, 26, and some friends arrived at the alley...
Authorities ID one of two men killed at Covina Halloween party
COVINA, Calif. – One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was...
Man fatally shot on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally shot Monday on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. in the 8600 block of Graham Avenue, near Firestone Boulevard,...
Judge reduces deputy’s award from $850,000 to $250,000 for being ‘excessive’
LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved an amended judgment granting $250,000 to a female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who alleged her training deputy sexually harassed her on the job, less than half the $850,000 awarded by a jury in May. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis...
LA County approves nearly $50M in Sheriff’s department lawsuit settlements
LOS ANGELES – The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff’s deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county’s history. The County continues to deny public...
Authorities ID woman killed in Long Beach shooting, man in custody
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
New Campaign Ads Question Luna’s Role in Deadly Shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.– The Campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva today released a string of new ads criticizing retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna’s role in the 1992 shooting death of Faustino Rodriguez. The campaign’s assertions are based on documents on the Long Beach Police Department website including an investigative crime report and multiple officer-involved shootings review board results and summary, as well as crime scene photographs.
Huntington Park police fatally shot man with a knife
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife- wielding man Sunday evening. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with...
Man fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens near freeway
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
Man shot during robbery in Van Nuys
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the...
Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly breaking into an Arcadia bank
ARCADIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
Two men stabbed in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims.
