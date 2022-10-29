ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dedmon, Strus, And Robinson play ‘Triple Pistols’ for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got a clutch win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Though the Warriors entered the night struggling, with a record that isn’t much better than Miami’s, you still look at them with a certain level of respect, as they are the defending champions and still roster much of the same talent that they would win that title with on last season.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy