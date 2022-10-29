How Ja’Marr Chase’s injury will affect your fantasy football league

There are very few topics absolutely everyone can agree on. These issues are unicorns — more a figment of imagination than scenarios that exist in our waking reality.

But every once in a while …

Sadly, when these anomalies arise, it isn’t necessarily rainbows and unicorns that has everyone smiling in agreement. It can just as easily be universal grief.

Such is the case with, say, a flat tire. If you’re cruising down the interstate at 70 mph then blow a tire, once you put on the spare, chances are you won’t resume the same cruising speed using the less-reliable spare.

Now imagine that original tire is Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and the spare is whatever you can possibly find to replace him. That’s right, you’re no longer in cruise control with your fantasy roster.

Just as he really began to get rolling — with consecutive 100-plus-yard, two-TD games — it was reported he has a hip injury and could miss 4-6 weeks . That is not a small amount of time — roughly a fourth of the season or more. So fantasy managers will be looking to find a long-term replace.

That is not going to be an easy task — since it is not often you can drive the same speed using spare tires as you can with the original. When looking for this immediate spare, we’re going to give preference to those who could stick on our rosters beyond this week.

That starts with a couple of names who could be of help in the weeks beyond. Our first two favorites in this regard come from the same game this week — Giants at Seahawks. We like Wan’Dale Robinson’s big-play potential and lack of WR competition for the rest of the season.

In Seattle, DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury last week. Though he does not need surgery, he could miss more than just Sunday. We saw how high Marquise Goodwin’s ceiling can be when Metcalf left last week — 4-for-67 with two TDs. Goodwin is capable of more yards most weeks (while Metcalf is out) even if multiple TDs are not a sustainable standard.

Can’t get one of those options and need a more temporary fix while you bide time for a better solution? Mike Thomas (not to be confused with the Saints’ Michael Thomas) is the is the next best thing on the Bengals’ roster. Expect him to get added reps and targets , but think of him as more of a long-shot dart throw from game to game than anything approaching a reliable weekly starter.

As for others on the Cincinnati roster, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd get significant boosts. Joe Mixon gets less of a bump, but a bump nonetheless . And tight end Hayden Hurst gains some juice.

Looking for help further down the line? With the Chargers’ Mike Williams expected to miss a month, Joshua Palmer or DeAndre Carter could be worth a shot.

You have to change the Ja’Marr tire, just don’t expect to keep driving at the same fantasy speed.

Tony Pollard RB, Cowboys, vs. Bears (FanDuel $6,300DraftKings $6,100)

A knee sprain has Ezekiel Elliott unlikely to play Sunday, paving the way to max-potential Pollard. The Cowboys face a Bears defense that has allowed six RB touchdowns in the past six games.

Chase Edmonds RB, Dolphins, at Lions (FD $5,700/DK $5,100)

Edmonds has done nothing to impress this season, but starter Raheem Mosert is questionable with a sore knee. Mostert’s injury history means anyone behind him is on the radar. Against a terrible Detroit run D, Edmonds could get some work and production.

Keelan Cole WR, Raiders, at Saints (FD $4,600/DK $3,000)

Davante Adams (illness), Mack Hollins (knee), Darren Waller (hamstring) and Josh Jacobs (foot) are listed as questionable. If one or more sit or are limited, Cole could get some extra reps.

Romeo Doubs WR, Packers, at Bills (FD $5,600/DK $5,000)

Adam Lazard (shoulder) is out, Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson (both hamstring) are questionable. Even in a tough matchup, someone has to catch a few passes.

Russell Wilson QB, Broncos, vs. Jaguars (N/A)

Getting Wilson back is supposed to be good news. But 2022 is a weird season. Wilson ranks 22nd among QBs in total fantasy points — behind Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo, among others.

Aaron Jones RB, Packers, at Bills (FD $7,100/DK $7,800)

The Bills are tough against the run, and Jones still has to contend with A.J. Dillon for carries. If Green Bay falls behind, Jones could see his opportunities diminish.

James Robinson RB, Jets, vs. Patriots (FD $6,000/DK $5,700)

If the Jets felt perfectly comfortable leaning on Michael Carter, they wouldn’t have traded for Robinson. But don’t force him into lineups this week. Give a week or so for everyone to adapt.

Christian Kirk WR, Jaguars, vs. Broncos (N/A)

The Denver offense might be a mess, but the defense is still solid. The Broncos are second-stingiest against fantasy WRs. Kirk has just one TD in the past four games. This is not a skid-breaking matchup.

Drew Loftis and Jarad Wilk submit dueling rosters into a DFS contrast:

Site: FanDuel

Slate: Sun. main (11 games)

Type: $5 tourney

Top prize: $250K

Total pot: $1M

QB — Jalen Hurts (Phi, vs. Pit) $9,200

RB —Tony Pollard (Dal, vs. Chi) $6,300

RB — Derrick Henry (Ten, at Hou) $10,000

WR — A.J. Brown (Phi, vs. Pit) $8,200

WR — Laviska Shenault Jr. (Car, at Atl) $4,800

WR — Keelan Cole (LV, at NO) $4,600

TE — Chris Herndon (NO, vs. LV) $4,000

Flex — Jonathan Taylor (Ind, vs. Was) $8,300

DEF — 49ers (SF, at LAR) $4,400

QB — Sam Ehlinger (Ind, vs. Was) $6,000

RB — Tony Pollard (Dal, vs. Chi) $6,300

RB — Saquon Barkley (NYG, at Sea) $9,500

WR — DeAndre Hopkins (Ari, at Min ) $7,900

WR — Chris Olave (NO, vs. LV) $6,900

WR — Mike Strachan (Ind, vs. Was) $4,700

TE — Irv Smith Jr. (Min, vs. Ari) $5,000

Flex — Tyreek Hill (Mia, at Det) $8,700

DEF — Cowboys (Dal, vs. Chi) $5,000

Season risked: $61

Season winnings: Drew $0, Jarad $0