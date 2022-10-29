ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley: Austin Butler Said One Song for Elvis Biopic Made Him Lose His Voice

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

In preparation to portray Elvis Presley for the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis , Austin Butler transformed into the king of rock and roll emotionally, spiritually, and physically. However, some challenges proved to be more difficult than others. One of these included tackling some of Presley’s most iconic tunes as a singer, including one tune Butler claimed made him lose his voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378nRr_0irGmcPw00
Elvis Presley and Austin Butler | Archive Photos/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Austin Butler was ‘humiliated’ and in ‘tears’ while recording Elvis Presley’s greatest hits

In an interview with VMAN , Butler shared his initial experience recording some of Presley’s iconic hits. “On my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler explained.

“He had all the executives and everybody from RCA who returned from the offices and brought them into the recording studio. He goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin,’ and he told them to heckle me.”

“So then they were making fun of me and stuff while I was singing,” the actor continued. “When we were filming this moment when Elvis first goes on stage, and he’s getting heckled by the audience, I knew what that felt like,” he shared. “I went home in tears that night. I did.”

Austin Butler admitted singing one Elvis Presley song made him lose his voice

Presley’s music catalog chronicles his growth as a performer, from his early days at Sun Records through the 1960s and 70s. He was a three-octave singer, categorized as a tenor, baritone, and bass, reported Elvis.au .

Trying to capture these changes in Presley’s performing styles was challenging for Butler, who worked with a vocal coach throughout filming to ensure his performance was similar to Presley’s. However, one song Butler said in an interview was the most difficult to master.

The actor told NME there was one song in particular that made him lose his voice. “Never Been to Spain.” The song is one of many featured on the live album Elvis: As Recorded at Madison Square Garden , released in June 1972 by RCA Records.

“It just fires me up. I love to turn it on super-loud in the car and drive,” Butler admitted. “Singing ‘Never Been to Spain’ once on set, my voice went out. I lost the mid-range of my voice for a couple of days.”

He continued, “Thankfully, it was on a Friday so that we could take the weekend off, so I went on vocal rest and didn’t speak for two days to let the vocal cords rest. It’s a tough sing!”

The actor revealed some songs showed Presley’s pain more than others

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9YWm_0irGmcPw00
Elvis and Priscilla Presley | Getty Images’/Bettmann

Butler admitted that some songs showed Presley’s pain more than others, particularly during his divorce from Priscilla Presley . “Separate Ways” was released as a single in 1972, shortly after the couple legally separated.

“Separate Ways” is co-written by Red West, one of Presley’s closest friends and a member of Presley’s infamous Memphis Mafia. West wrote the song about his marital issues and tailored the piece to suit what was happening in Presley’s personal life, reported Yahoo .

“It’s interesting tracing the songs around the time of his divorce, like ‘Separate Ways,’ and knowing that when he recorded it, he just stared up at the ceiling afterward and shook his head, with tears in his eyes,” Butler explained to NME.

“You’re hearing the voice of a man going through an incredible amount of pain, and there’s such honesty to certain lines he sings, so that made me feel very connected to his soul.”

RELATED: Elvis Presley: Priscilla Says Her Problems Were ‘Secondary’ to the King, ‘He Had to Be Happy’

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish

Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
MEMPHIS, TN
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death

Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down”

What a tribute. Lukas Nelson and Emmy Russell teamed up for a duet of the late, great Loretta Lynn’s song with Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down,” at the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn. The show aired this evening on CMT live from the Grand Ole Opry, and also included special performances by Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd. Mrs. Loretta sadly passed […] The post Lukas Nelson And Emmy Russell Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of Her Song With Willie Nelson, “Lay Me Down” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The List

Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
TENNESSEE STATE
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

214K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy