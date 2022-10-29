ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Josh Duggar Fearing Anna Duggar Might ‘Leave Him’ Points to Distrusting Her Family

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12.5 years in prison due to obtaining child sexual abuse material. His wife, Anna Duggar , publically supports him on social media. But many Duggar family followers wonder if she’ll eventually make a move to leave. According to a source close to the Duggars, Josh “fears” Anna might leave him if she moves away from Arkansas. This could point to him distrusting her family’s influence.

Where is Anna Duggar now? Rumors suggested she’s considering a move to Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHNj6_0irGmW4S00
Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar serves his time at FCI Seagoville in Texas, but Anna Duggar remains in Arkansas. Before Josh’s arrest, she and Josh (as well as their kids) reportedly lived in a warehouse on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property . In 2016, the couple purchased a foreclosure, fixed it up, and sold it in 2019. After they sold the home, they allegedly moved on to the Duggar family property into the warehouse.

Anna remains on Duggar family land. But rumors suggest she might be looking to move to Texas to be closer to Josh. During the summer of 2022, Anna visited her sister, Priscilla , in Texas. Priscilla and her husband own unused land and homes in Texas, including a single-family home they built that appears vacant. If Anna were to move, she’d be closer to Josh and Priscilla and have a house off of the Duggar family property where she could raise her seven children.

Josh Duggar allegedly ‘fears’ Anna Duggar may be influenced to leave him

RELATED: Anna Duggar’s Childhood Friend Gives More Insight Into Josh Duggar and Anna’s Courtship

Many Duggar family followers likely assume that Josh Duggar would love for Anna Duggar to move closer to FCI Seagoville with their seven children. But, according to a source close to the couple, Josh fears Anna moving away from his family might influence her to leave him.

“He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids,” an insider told In Touch. “He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family [guiding] his children.”

The source added that Josh “fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him.”

Anna’s sister hasn’t publicly spoken out against Josh, nor have her parents. But they haven’t made statements in favor of Josh’s innocence. On the other hand, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have done their best to support Josh despite his crimes. In a letter to the judge on the case, Michelle called Josh “tender-hearted,” and she begged for a lighter sentence.

Her brother encouraged her to leave Josh Duggar in the past

Many of Anna Duggar’s family members haven’t spoken out against Josh Duggar. But Anna’s brother, Daniel Keller , once offered Anna money to move her and the kids far away from Josh back when Josh’s cheating scandals came to light.

“I have told her I would pay for her to move out here with me and pay for her kids,” Daniel wrote on social media. “I don’t think Josh will see that this is a big deal and be truly broken until that happens.” He then added that he would try to get “that pig out of our family” at all costs, no matter how long it took.

Anna grew up in a tight-knit, Christian family, so there’s no way that the rest of Anna’s family is unaware of Daniel’s stance. It’s possible Josh fears the influence of Anna’s brother, especially if she moves away from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 8

Diane Gaeta
3d ago

Thats exactly what she needs to do! Get far away from the Dugger cult, and protect her children!

Reply
15
Jerry White
3d ago

If she is smart she will divorce this pervert! Protect your family! Go!

Reply
14
Related
Popculture

Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way

The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
Distractify

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Duggar Bought a New House — Here's a Tour of Their $830,000 Home

Those who have been following Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo since their love story began on TLC's Counting On likely remember the couple relocated to the west coast in 2019. The initial move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, Calif., happened so that Jeremy could continue his education in seminary school. On social media, fans have watched the couple (who are now parents of two) embrace the city lifestyle and distance themselves from the Duggar family scandals. But now, it seems like the Vuolos are staying in California for good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Derick Dillard Responds To Accusations That Anna Duggar Hasn't Forgiven Jill

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding the sexual abuse of children. The happy family life of the "19 Kids & Counting" reality show was too good to be true. In 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar, the oldest of the children, had molested several of his younger sisters (via The Washington Post). Parents Jim Bob and Michelle along with two of the sisters, Jessa and Jill, tried to downplay his crimes in a 2015 Fox News interview, insisting that Josh had changed his ways, but that too was eventually found false. Just six years later, Josh was arrested on counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (via Us Weekly).
The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Flaunts Spacious Home After Jinger Buys a Mansion

Now that Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have their Los Angeles mansion, they seem to have sparked some sibling rivalry. Yes, even adult siblings can have this. Especially if they grew up in less than healthy environments — like a cult. Joy-Anna clearly wants fans to know that she’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
ALASKA STATE
The List

Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces The Release Of Her Explosive New Book

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has long been considered the rebel of her family, though not quite the regular, James Dean type. The world watched her grow up on "19 Kids & Counting," which followed the Duggars, who were famed for their strong religious faith and ultra-conservative lifestyle. Even then, Jinger seemed to stand out from her 18 siblings: In one episode, she admitted that she hoped to live in a city someday, even if it meant moving away from the rural Arkansas town she called home (via HuffPost).
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer

Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
The List

Jedidiah Duggar Discusses The Biggest Misconception About His Family

With so many family members to follow, there is always something new coming from the Duggars. The Arkansas natives rose to prominence as the stars of TLC's "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On," which documented their lives as a family with more than a dozen members. Living in the spotlight is never easy and the Duggar children don't shy away from sharing the difficulties that come with it. Jedidiah Duggar, the 23-year-old son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was the latest one to open up about it.
ARKANSAS STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

214K+
Followers
119K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy