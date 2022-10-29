ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police anticipate busy weekend in Salem ahead of Halloween

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Police anticipate busy weekend in Salem ahead of Halloween 00:48

SALEM -- Police in Salem are expecting a busy weekend as Halloween inches closer.

A number of roads will be closed off Saturday morning and won't reopen until midnight, that include some public parking along Front, Central, and Charter Streets.

This will allow crowds to move more easily around the witch city.

Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller told WBZ-TV that things have been going well so far this season.

"It is definitely the busiest Halloween season that we've ever had in Salem but things have been going well, the weather has been beautiful," said Miller. "Everybody's had a good time and there's been no major incidents."

Road closures will take effect each day at 6 a.m. through Halloween.

Visitors are still urged to take public transit when possible to reduce traffic.

