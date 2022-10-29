ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Forward Paolo Banchero Off to Historic Start, But Rookie Believes There's More to Come

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207CrL_0irGmKiy00

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is posting historic numbers through his first seven NBA games. What's next for the No. 1 overall pick?

ORLANDO - A 19-year old walks into the room with a cup of ice cream in his hand, just like many teenagers around the world. But for Paolo Banchero, what he's doing is anything but ordinary for the Orlando Magic .

The No. 1 overall pick scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and notched seven assists in the Magic's 113-93 win against the Charlotte Hornets Friday night and made history in the process.

Banchero is just the third No. 1 overall pick in NBA history to score 20 or more points in each of his first six games, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (56) and Oscar Robertson (6) on the list.

Banchero is doing things the NBA hasn't seen before. He's building a strong case to be the league's Rookie of the Year already, but Banchero is still just 19 and has yet to reach his personal peak.

"I still don't feel like I'm all the way there in terms of really slowing down to where I'm on an elite, elite level, but I can definitely feel myself improving every game," Banchero said.

It should be expected for Banchero to continue to grow considering he's one of the league's youngest players. And if Banchero still has more in the tank on top of what he's already shown in the first chapter of his NBA career, the rest of the league should be scared.

The Magic is back in action Sunday night when it faces Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

Kevin Durant is backing Kyrie Irving amid the point guard's controversial comments. Irving has come under fire for sharing some antisemitic material on his social media accounts. The Nets point guard got into a heated conversation with a reporter following Saturday night's game. Durant spoke to the media, too. He...
IRVING, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
WITN

Hornets fall to Kings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Shorthanded Bulls Fall to Sixers, 114-109

The Chicago Bulls were without two key players, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond, as they hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Both teams came off back-to-back games as they squared off at the United Center. After starting slow in the first half, the Bulls made it enjoyable until the last...
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Jimmy Butler Releases First Signature Sneaker With Li-Ning

Jimmy Butler has officially released his first signature sneaker, the JB1, with. Since joining the Miami Heat, Butler has shown persistence, strength and most evidently, toughness to endure the changes within the league, from playing in the bubble and through the pandemic until now. Inspired by his leadership through tough games and scenarios that included injuries, the first colorway of the JB1 model is named “Tough.” As an homage to his current team and all that he has learned, the shoe arrives in orange and red, the Miami Heats’ signature colors.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
ESPN

Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
DALLAS, TX
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
512
Followers
492
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy