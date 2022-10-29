ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

O’Bleness Hospital names new chief nursing officer

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A11r5_0irGmJqF00

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announced this week the appointment of Kristin Gardner, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as their incoming chief nursing officer.

As CNO, Gardner’s responsibilities will include the delivery and management of nursing practice and nursing services for the hospital, clinical operations, quality patient care and the safety of patients and associates.

According to a release from the hospital, Gardner has spent over 20 years in the community hospital setting building relationships, learning operations, and engaging with patients and families.

She was most recently employed at OhioHealth Berger Hospital for 22 years, where she held the CNO position for eight years.

“Kristin has a wealth of knowledge about healthcare, nursing, OhioHealth and the importance of local, community healthcare, which makes her a seamless fit for our hospital and community,” said OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital President LeeAnn Lucas-Helber.

“In addition to building relationships with our associates and providers, I am looking forward to learning more about the local community,” said Gardner. “I also plan to devote a great deal of my attention to the way our community members experience the care they receive in the hospital. Our customers, whether they are patients, families, providers or associates, deserve a great experience, every time.”

Gardner replaces former O’Bleness CNO Rhonda Dixon, who retired from OhioHealth in June. Gardner will begin in new her role on Sunday.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, visit their website at www.ohiohealth.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
roadtirement.com

Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio

This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility

Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Wicked good women honored with BREW Awards

BREW – Boldly Recognizing Exceptional Women. The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes women each year, since 2017, for their exceptional work in our community. Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson sets an example every day for her staff by putting her own boots on the ground and truly leads by example, so it comes as no surprise that she is the recipient of the 2022 Jo Sexton BREW Award for Business. Michelle has served our community for over 25 years as a victim’s advocate with a steadfast devotion to duty and community. She has directly built and formed services provided by the Haven of Hope.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack

On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man found dead in Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to reports from the Chillicothe Police Department, 41-year-old William S. Seymour was found unresponsive inside his vehicle parked next to the Pump House Art Gallery. The call came in on Sunday evening, shortly after 6 p.m. Witnesses told officers that they recognized the vehicle and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchstv.com

Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22

One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio deputies face federal charges over use of excessive force

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies in southern Ohio are facing federal charges, with one accused of using pepper spray and beating a restrained suspect. Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, both former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. A federal grand jury indicted both men last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross and Pike Counties have responded to a large structure fire in Pike County. Pike County, reports say, requested assistance from townships in Ross County. The fire was located in the area of Route 335 at Straight Creek Road. It is unknown at...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy