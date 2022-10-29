O’Bleness Hospital names new chief nursing officer

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announced this week the appointment of Kristin Gardner, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as their incoming chief nursing officer.

As CNO, Gardner’s responsibilities will include the delivery and management of nursing practice and nursing services for the hospital, clinical operations, quality patient care and the safety of patients and associates.

According to a release from the hospital, Gardner has spent over 20 years in the community hospital setting building relationships, learning operations, and engaging with patients and families.

She was most recently employed at OhioHealth Berger Hospital for 22 years, where she held the CNO position for eight years.

“Kristin has a wealth of knowledge about healthcare, nursing, OhioHealth and the importance of local, community healthcare, which makes her a seamless fit for our hospital and community,” said OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital President LeeAnn Lucas-Helber.

“In addition to building relationships with our associates and providers, I am looking forward to learning more about the local community,” said Gardner. “I also plan to devote a great deal of my attention to the way our community members experience the care they receive in the hospital. Our customers, whether they are patients, families, providers or associates, deserve a great experience, every time.”

Gardner replaces former O’Bleness CNO Rhonda Dixon, who retired from OhioHealth in June. Gardner will begin in new her role on Sunday.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, visit their website at www.ohiohealth.com.