Bitcoin Price Prediction for November

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market welcomes a new cryptocurrency almost every day, but one coin that has managed to stay relevant for over a decade is Bitcoin. Introduced in 2008, the brainchild of Satoshi Nakamoto is still the number one cryptocurrency since its launch.
This Indicator Suggests Something Surprising for the Stock Market

While the S&P 500 index surged 8% in October, sentiment toward stocks dipped, as measured by Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator (SSI). The Indicator tracks Wall Street strategists’ recommended equity allocation. The SSI slid to 52.8% in October, the lowest level since early 2017, from 53.58% in September.
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

There's no point sugar-coating things: Industrial giant and Dow member 3M (NYSE: MMM) is dealing with hard times these days. The performance of the business isn't the biggest issue, however -- it's the legal cases working through the courts that have investors so upset. Add in the negative sentiment of a bear market and the stock price has plunged, pushing the dividend yield up to more than 5%. That makes 3M look very attractively priced, historically speaking.
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Retirement savers who ignored this week’s market turbulence did just fine

If you have an IRA or 401 (k) retirement account and did nothing as the market went on a wild roller coaster ride, you probably did exactly the right thing. Despite wild swings in major market averages during the week, Wall Street is ending up about where it started. But...
Bitwise Announces Results of October 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution

Litecoin (LTC) re-enters the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index and the Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index. Bitwise Index Services, the indexing subsidiary of Bitwise Asset Management, today announced the results of the monthly reconstitution of the Bitwise Crypto Indexes, which took place on October 31, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges

Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
