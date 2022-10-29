Read full article on original website
Ferrari Testarossa Spider Is The Perfect Car For Outrunning The Police
If you grew up in the late '80s or 90s, there's a good chance you spent a few bucks playing OutRun at the local arcade. If you were really fancy, you had a Sega system at home and could play it whenever. In any case, it might be too long ago to remember, so here's a recap. It's basically a game where you try and outrun the police in a Ferrari Testarossa Spider with an exceedingly hot blonde woman seated next to you. We assume she was attractive, as the graphics were hardly ground-breaking.
1980 BMW M1 Supercar In Perfect Condition Up For Sale
This flawless and highly valued BMW M1, considered by many experts in the classics industry to be the finest example of the 453 units ever produced, will be going under the hammer without reserve in Munich next month as part of the Bavarian Legends Collection. This particular model has just over 39,500 miles on the clock, but more impressive than that is its close ties to the BMW brand.
Porsche 911 Turbo, GTS And 911 GT3 Get New Center Locking Wheels By TechArt
TechArt will introduce its new Formula VII Race forged wheels for the Porsche 911 Turbo, 911 GTS and 911 GT3 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in early November. The German-based tuner has become synonymous with Porsche over the years and keeps churning out hit after hit. The most recent was a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the power boosted to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
Bavarian Legends Collection Including The BMW M1, E30 M3, E23 7 Series, And 3.0 CSL Batmobile Head To Auction
It may still be one of the leading luxury brands in the automotive world, but there has been a fundamental shift at BMW over the last decade or so. Even its smallest M car is now a rather heavy beast, the brand is on a wild crusade to drive purists nuts with brash designs, and it made the worst choice possible for a modern-day, standalone M halo car with the brutish XM.
Watch A Land Rover Defender 110 Rolls Six Times Across A Highway In Florida Crash
Footage of a horrific crash in Orlando, Florida reveals a new Land Rover Defender rolling six times due to another driver's lapse of judgment. The video below shows the grey-painted SUV making its way down the highway when, suddenly, a Mazda CX-5 changes direction and slams into the off-roader. The...
2023 Nissan GT-R Arrives Starting From $113,540
The current Nissan GT-R has been around since 2008. Back then, the car had an MSRP of $76,840, which made it the performance bargain of the century. You could embarrass almost every supercar on sale for $10k less than what BMW charged for a V10 M5. The trouble is that...
Final Dodge Challenger Special Edition Can't Stop Blowing Up Engines
With the electrified future of Dodge on the horizon, a series of Dodge Challenger and Charger "Last Call" special editions have been announced. So far, we've seen six of them in total, with the seventh scheduled to be unveiled at this year's SEMA event. As we now know, that's not going to happen.
Toyota Launches Upgraded GR Supra GT4 Evo For 2023 Racing Season
Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
Mazda To Reveal Plans For CX-70, CX-90 And Future SUV Models
Mazda builds some stupendous vehicles, but they aren't nearly as popular as they should be in terms of sales volume. The company had a hit with the CX-5, but has struggled to reach the same heights with the CX-30 and CX-50. Murmurs about Mazda's short-term plans have grown louder in recent months, and according to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker is finally ready to reveal what it has in store.
Toyota Gazoo Racing Reveals Special GR Corrola, GR86, And GR Supra At SEMA 2022
Although Toyota's SEMA stage appears to be jam-packed with Overlanding concepts, the Japanese manufacturer has not forgotten the other end of its roots and has pieced together several thrilling performance-minded concepts and products to contrast the large brutes at the annual aftermarket-specialist show. Unfortunately, none of these are based on upcoming rumored performance cars, but they are exciting, nonetheless.
Hennessey Reveals 1,204-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
With 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque from its 5.2-liter supercharged V8, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not exactly lacking in power. In fact, it's one of the best Mustangs ever made, and all that power is put down to the ground remarkably well. But what if you want more? Hennessey Performance Engineering has been modifying America's V8 monsters for years, and it always takes the latest and greatest that Detroit has to offer and gives it more horsepower than it needs - not that we're complaining. Now it's done the same with the GT500, giving it a 58% boost over factory engine output for a tire-melting total of 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft. Say hello to the Hennessey Venom 1200.
Innovative Suspension Accessory Will Turn Vibrations From Bumps In The Road Into More EV Range
The SEMA show is often thought of as a place where aftermarket companies show off styling and performance upgrades, and with all the modified vehicles on display there each year, it's not an unfair reputation. But the show is also about showcasing other new products that can improve efficiency and make transportation better.
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Features
The Kia Sorento is one of the best-value midsize SUVs available on the American market, and the South Korean brand has just released details on the 2023 model that include more standard features across the range. The same is true of the Sorento Hybrid, which made its debut a few days ago.
Buick Will Turn The Electra Name Into A Family Of EVs
General Motors is on an electric vehicle onslaught with recent reveals such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Cadillac Celestiq. Meanwhile, the Buick brand has been mostly left out, apart from a possible EV replacement for the Encore. The company revealed the stunning Wildcat, which is only a design study, and the Electra Concept, which previews a future EV model.
Hyundai Has Found A Way To Make Turbochargers Even Better
You'd think that the operating principles of a turbocharger are well understood by now, but it turns out that there's a new, small tweak that could boost a turbo's efficiency even further. According to a new patent unearthed by CarBuzz at the DPMA, Hyundai's engineers have found a way to improve the airflow rate of any turbocharger without significant changes to the turbo itself. At first glance, this new development looks counter-intuitive, but if it works in the way physics prescribes, it could mean improved performance for smaller engines such as the one in the Hyundai Kona N.
Dodge Direct Connection Offers Complete Kit To Build A 1,100-HP Drag Racer
Dodge will eventually go fully electric, but before it gets there, it's celebrating internal combustion like no other automotive manufacturer out there. In addition to giving the standard Charger and Challenger a few final-year updates, it will also be selling several Final Call models to commemorate the death of the V8 engine.
Slammed VW Bus Builds Head To SEMA 2022
It's crazy to think we'll have a new version of the iconic VW Bus in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz in 2024. To tide us over, Kenny Pfitzer Designs will debut two custom Buses that will complement two clothing brands that "embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle."
2023 Ford Escape Hybrid
With a swanky new front fascia and a better infotainment system, the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid compact crossover is a more enticing prospect in a popular segment. As before, both normal hybrid and plug-in hybrid options are available. They each produce similar horsepower figures, but the PHEV benefits from an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 37 miles. Both sensible and sporty, there is a new ST-Line model with various sporty bits inside and out, while the PHEV continues to battle with more powerful rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Prime. As an efficient and practical option in this segment, the Ford Escape Hybrid deserves a place on your shortlist.
Ford Rules Out High-Performance Escape ST
The Ford Escape was recently updated for MY2023 and, aside from a fresh new face and improved technology, the lineup has grown to accommodate the sporty-looking ST-Line. Despite the exterior embellishments, it's no faster than a regular model. We had hoped for a full-fat Escape ST to join the range, but it seems that won't be happening.
