Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Predictions

It's time to see how the staff of Inside the Bears sees Saturday's game between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Baylor (4-3, 2-2) has had its struggles as the league’s defending champion, but the Bears have a chance to stay in the Big 12 race against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2) on Saturday.

Last season, the Bears went 12-2 season, won the Big 12 for the third time and went on to beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. But, like the Red Raiders, the Bears need a win on Saturday to stay within a game of second place in the league. Oklahoma State and Kansas State only have one league loss. Conveniently, the Cowboys and Wildcats play each other Saturday, too.

How will this one go? The Inside the Bears staff has its thoughts on Saturday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Editor in Chief: Lubbock is a really tough place to play. The Texas Longhorns saw that earlier this season. That said the Red Raiders are on their third-string quarterback. I think despite their inconsistencies on offense, the Bears pull through. Baylor 34, Texas Tech 30

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Something tells me the Behren Morton magic will continue for Tech against Baylor. But the same could be said for a freshman on the other side, as Bears running back Richard Reese looks to continue his sensational play. Once again, it’s hard to go against the home team, as I think Tech takes this one to all but eliminate Baylor’s hopes at repeating as conference champs. Texas Tech 39, Baylor 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Both the Bears and the Red Raiders are on the periphery of the Big 12 Championship Game race, tied for third place. The winner stays in the race. The winner drops its third Big 12 game and is most likely done. Baylor went into a valley at the start of the month, but I think they’re emerging from it. Holding the lead is the key. The Bears barely did it last week at home. The Red Raiders have been good at home all season. I think the trend continues by a field goal. Texas Tech 33, Baylor 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Honestly, this might be the Big 12 Game of the Week. Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire plays host to his former boss and has the Red Raiders two wins away from being bowl eligible. That being said, the Bears have a potent offense that’s averaging 31 points per game away from McLane Stadium. It’s close, but the Bears pull this out thanks to a late touchdown by Taye McWilliams. Baylor 38, Texas Tech 34

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Just going to get this out of the way, but this game being given the nickname "BUTT Bowl" is one of the things that makes college football special. Texas Tech is undefeated at home this season and Jones AT&T Stadium is a spooky stadium to play in at night. Baylor will keep this one close but its slide down the Big 12 standings will continue with a loss at the hands of Texas Tech on the road. Texas Tech 35, Baylor 31

Denton Ramsey, Staff Writer: The Bears seesaw season continues when Baylor hits the road to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night in Lubbock. Regardless of not having won there since 1990, I believe that streak ends this week. Dave Aranda and the coaching staff will have Blake Shapen and the Bears prepared in all aspects as Baylor escapes a nail-biter. Baylor 35, Texas Tech 34

Drake C. Toll, Staff Writer and Podcast Host: Well, I would like to be optimistic, but a road sellout at night leaves room for little positivity. Texas Tech has too many weapons to go to, and Baylor has blinked too many times away from Waco. Take a look at what Texas Tech did to West Virginia. It's going to be a long night. Texas Tech 38, Baylor 24

