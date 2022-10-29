Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline confident Jaxon Smith-Njigba will play for Ohio State again this season
A week has not gone by this season where Jaxon Smith-Njigba hasn’t been a topic. The Ohio State wide receiver was expected to play a major role in the Buckeyes’ hopeful return to the Big Ten summit and the College Football Playoff but an ongoing hamstring injury has derailed those plans so far.
Penn State makes top 15 in first College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff released its first rankings of the fall Tuesday, and while Penn State most likely won’t be among the four teams selected for the field because of its two losses, the Nittany Lions can still serve as a key data point for the committee as it evaluates contenders and makes its decision.
Penn State OL Olu Fashanu’s rapid rise up draft boards ‘about consistency,’ James Franklin says
“Nineteen” is a number that Penn State fans are going to hear plenty about in the coming weeks. That’s because offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, the Nittany Lions starting left tackle, is just 19 years old. And not only is the redshirt sophomore 19 years old, but he’s also 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, and he’s played himself into conversation as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. All before his 20th birthday, which is later this year.
PODCAST: Penn State faces key decision at QB; football and basketball recruiting breakdown
Penn State reaches a pivotal November for program trajectory at 6-2, coming off of another stinging loss to Ohio State. Ranked 15th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, these Nittany Lions are no longer in legitimate contention for a 2022 Big Ten title moving forward, but there's much to gain for a program looking to leave an underwhelming 2020-21 span behind.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
BM5: Buckeyes No. 2 in CFP rankings | Miyan's injury 'not serious'
There is much to discuss on today's show as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. First and foremost, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Also, Ryan Day said that Miyan Williams' injury is "not serious" and expressed confidence that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return to play for the Buckeyes this season.
Ohio State No. 2 in initial College Football Playoff rankings of 2022
Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes trail only No. 1 Tennessee. Georgia is ranked No. 3, Clemson is ranked No. 4 and Michigan is ranked No. 5. The Wolverines had the easiest non-conference schedule in college football this season, which the CFP committee did not overlook.
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
Hot shooting Holden leads Ohio State to exhibition win over Chaminade
Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann unveiled his 2022-23 team with a rousing 101-57 exhibition win over Division II Chaminade on Tuesday night at Value City Arena. Wright State transfer Tanner Holden had 13 of his game-high 25 points during a 19-2 run the Buckeyes used to close...
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, ongoing talks with Kevin Wilson, Buckeye offense and more
Local star looks back on Ohio State visit, his on-going talks with Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes offense and more.
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Twitter reacted after Kayden McDonald announced commitment to Ohio State
The tweet Buckeye Nation loves to see - Mark Pantoni. Ohio State Director of Player Personnel Zach Grant.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0