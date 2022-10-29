“Nineteen” is a number that Penn State fans are going to hear plenty about in the coming weeks. That’s because offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, the Nittany Lions starting left tackle, is just 19 years old. And not only is the redshirt sophomore 19 years old, but he’s also 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, and he’s played himself into conversation as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. All before his 20th birthday, which is later this year.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO