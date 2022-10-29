Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Approves Pickwick Project With Modified Design
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved a contentious townhome project that seeks to convert the Pickwick Bowl into 92 residential units under state Senate Bill 35 during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Laguna Beach developer Matthew Waken had submitted...
West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected
West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."
Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)
As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
48hills.org
French toast so good I had it flown up from LA (soon you can get it in person)
After hosting a couple years of pop-ups around Los Angeles, with a few surprise Bay Area appearances in San Francisco and Vallejo, chefs Rocky and Daniel Breiz opened Brique French Toastery inside LA’s Westfield Century City mall last November. The couple originally hail from the Bay Area and look forward to bringing the concept up north. They should thrive anywhere they open.
Eater
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed at $32.5 Million, This Beverly Hills Estate Showcases Classic Design, Majestic Proportions, Bucolic Setting and Unrivaled Amenities
The Beverly Hills Estate, an exceptionally private Tudor-style residence surrounded by magnificent gardens, detailed with French country flair boasting classic design, majestic proportions, bucolic setting and unrivaled amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1005 Woodland Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Gold (Phone: 310-741-0505) & Joyce Rey (Phone: 310-285-7529) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Beverly Hills Estate.
toddrickallen.com
Bar Monette Bringing Pizza And Wine To Downtown Santa Monica
It looks like something new is coming to 109 Santa Monica Blvd. in Downtown Santa Monica, formerly home to Little Ruby. Construction is underway, and there is a small piece of paper taped to a front window that exposes the new eatery as Bar Monette. There’s not much information out there on Bar Monette, just an under-construction website that lists the new establishment as a pizzeria & wine bar. The website says they are aiming for a January 2023 opening.
Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday
Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday. The post Half sunk Tesla found in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Fairview Branch Library reopens via self service and enhanced hours at all Library locations
The Fairview Branch reopens on November 1, 2022, via Open+ a comprehensive self-service model providing controlled access to the library. Community members who are pre-approved will be able to access the branch with a swipe of their Santa Monica Public Library card on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Self-Service Hours allow users to pick up items on reserve, use the library space, access materials and resources, and use a computer.
Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood
Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome."It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K. While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy." "I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not...
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son
Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso on campaign spending, crime and homelessness
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his campaign. A Democrat, Caruso discusses his plans for public safety and homelessness. He also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin de Leon and his spending in this race.
pacbiztimes.com
Houweling sued over workers’ comp claims from Camarillo greenhouse
The former owner of Houweling’s Tomatoes in Camarillo is being sued by the California Agricultural Network, which claims Casey Houweling and his company left the insurance network “holding the bag” for more than $3 million in workers’ compensation claims. In a suit filed Oct. 19 in...
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Big Blue Bus ridership is up, but still down 50% compared to pre-pandemic numbers
Santa Monica’s regional transportation system, Big Blue Bus (BBB), is still struggling to bounce back from COVID-19, with annual ridership in fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021 through June 2022) at 6,312,168. That 6.3 million number is a substantial increase over the previous fiscal year 2020-21 ridership of 5 million passengers, but way down compared to the last substantially pre-pandemic period, fiscal year 2019-20, when 12.5 million riders were recorded.
kclu.org
Ventura County establishes Day of Remembrance for Borderline Bar And Grill attack victims
This month marks the fourth anniversary of the attack at a Ventura County nightclub which left 12 people dead. On Tuesday, Ventura County Supervisors passed a resolution insuring those impacted by the tragedy at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks will never be forgotten. With the November 7th...
