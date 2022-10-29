WIAA football: Lodi uses power run game to knock out Lake Mills in Level 2

LODI—Two weeks ago, the L-Cats made explosive, game-changing plays to gain the upper hand on the Blue Devils.

Lodi flipped the script in the rematch, however, using its power run game to notch a playoff victory.

Junior running back Brady Puls ran for three touchdowns, helping second-seeded Lodi top the third-seeded Lake Mills football team 34-13 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 game on Friday.

Late in the third quarter, Lake Mills senior wideout Liam Carrigan made a nice grab in the back of the end zone and managed to just get a foot inbounds to make it 20-13.

The Blue Devils (9-2) needed only four plays to regain a double-digit lead. Puls bursted off tackle and down the sideline for a 37-yard score with 10 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game. Senior Brian Meitzner’s point after made it 27-13.

Lake Mills—buoyed by a 48-yard catch and run down the sideline by senior receiver Trysten Thiede—were quickly knocking on the door for more points. And then, the door slammed shut. Senior quarterback Caden Belling was intercepted by senior defensive back Keegan Fleischman on a deep ball in the end zone intended for Thiede.

On the very next play, Lodi junior quarterback Mason Lane sliced and diced through traffic for a highlight-reel 80-yard TD to put the finishing touches on the game midway through the fourth.

“Lodi is a big, strong and physical group especially their offensive and defensive lines,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “They run the ball and don’t care whether you know it’s coming or not. They are going to do what they do and they do it well.

“We were running out of steam and had some guys go down and who were banged up going into the game, which hurt a little bit. I hope the best for them next week and hope they represent the Capitol Conference well.”

The L-Cats punched their tickets to the playoffs by storming past Lodi 28-10 on homecoming two weeks ago. The Blue Devils were the ones throwing and landing the uppercuts in the rematch.

“Our offensive line got their heads together and started communicating better,” Lodi football coach Dave Puls said of what clicked offensively.

“There were a ton of times in the second half versus Lake Mills two weeks ago where we were letting guys come through free and not moving guys off the ball. Lake Mills stayed in its five-man front tonight more than they have. In the last game, they brought a sixth man onto the line.”

The L-Cats (7-4) moved the ball right down the field on the game’s first series as senior receiver JP Rguig caught a 25-yard pass on third and long, senior tailback Ben Buchholtz bursted through for a 20-yard pick up and junior wideout Matt Stenbroten moved the sticks with a grab on the sideline. Lake Mills, digging into its bag of tricks, dialed up a halfback pass as Buchholtz lofted a throw near the goal line intended for Carrigan only to get picked off by Fleischman.

Lane then fumbled on Lodi’s fourth offensive play and Thiede pounced on the loose ball. The L-Cats, starting at the plus 26-yard line, coughed it up three plays later when a Lodi defender raked the rock out of Buchholtz’s grasp.

Lodi—aided by a 31-yard scamper by junior running back Kylar Clemens in addition to a 15-yard facemask penalty on the play—needed seven plays to strike first on a 12-yard Lane pass in the flat to junior fullback Crew Clemens.

Two plays later, Lake Mills made it 7-all. Thiede showed off his blazing speed on a 65-yard grab from Belling, who rolled to his right and put the pass right on the money.

“We got beat on the wheel route again tonight,” coach Puls said. “We still came up too tight and did not play off enough. Lake Mills is good at high-pointing balls and even under thrown balls, they come back and catch them nicely.”

Lodi countered by marching 80 yards on 10 plays to retake the lead, 14-7, on an eight-yard run by Puls, who ran it 12 times for 131 yards. Lodi, which ran it 37 times for 350 yards, moved the chains three times on the drive with runs up the gut.

The L-Cats failed to score on their next three possessions. Early in the third, Lodi took over at midfield and quickly went to work on an eight-play scoring drive. Lane beat a defender to the outside on fourth down and then connected with Fleischman for a 30-yard gain on third down and 13. Puls caught the edge on the very next play, scoring from eight yards out to make it 20-7 midway through the third quarter.

On the L-Cats’ ensuing series, Thiede made a nice leaping grab for 32 yards to move the sticks on third and long. Carrigan then came back upfield to haul in a 26-yard pass on third and 19 despite being interfered with. Five plays later, Carrigan made the aforementioned 2-yard TD grab to make it 20-13.

“These guys are my brothers,” Carrigan said. “It means so much to play with these guys. I moved here in sixth grade, but they welcomed me with open arms and brought me into their brotherhood.”

The L-Cats bid farewell to their 15-player senior class, a group Huber has had the pleasure to coach.

“It’s a phenomenal group,” Huber said. “It’s heartbreaking whenever the season ends for the seniors. There’s not many opportunities where you can put on a helmet and shoulder pads post high school unless you’re going on to play in college. For those guys, it’s heartbreaking.

“I told the guys at halftime and at the end of the game, the result is the result. If they played as hard as they could and for each other, that’s all that matters. I love every single one of those kids.

“Saturdays and Friday nights during the offseason I would open up the weight room. There were always guys showing up, so I kept opening it up. For them to have the success they have had the last four years, not many senior groups get to say they have done what this group has done. They have an awful lot to be proud of.”

Thiede almost did not come out for his senior year. He’s sure glad he did now.

“It’s been awesome to play for Lake Mills,” said Thiede, who had four catches for 152 yards. “Last year, I did not play much and I told my coach I was not going to play this season. Throughout the offseason, he really did keep me in it. I wouldn’t trade this season for anything. It’s been an honor to play for this team.”

Thiede’s message for next year’s returnees is that hard work does pay off.

“I did not think last year that my hard work would pay off,” Thiede said. “When I put in hard work this offseason, it really did pay off this year. I just want them to never give up even when they want to.

“They just have to get through the storm and there will be clear skies at the end of it.”

In the last three seasons, the L-Cats won a regional championship in 2020 before back-to-back Level 2 appearances. The program is 23-8 in Huber’s first three seasons in charge. Huber hopes the underclassmen saw first-hand from the seniors what it takes to work hard and be process driven.

“It’s about not just focusing on the result,” Huber said. “A lot of the games these seniors played in, we were down multiple scores at halftime. We found a way to come back and they kept scratching at the door over and over again. They clawed their way back and never said die. They kept playing as hard as they could. In a lot of those games where we were down, we came back to win.”

Thiede will cherish memories of celebrating with his teammates after big plays and big games.

“I’ve been with these guys since as long as I can remember and for as long as I’ve played football,” Thiede said. “We’ve had great chemistry throughout the years and that’s helped us play as well as we have.”

STAT PACK

Lane finished 7 of 9 passing for 85 yards. Belling completed 19 of his 34 throws for 313 yards with two TDs, one interception. Buchholtz, a four-year starter who played linebacker on the L-Cats’ Level 3 team as a freshman in 2019, had seven carries for 40 yards in the first half before exiting due to a nasty finger injury. Rguig finished with four catches for 66 yards and was in and out of the lineup with a lower-body injury.

Lodi advances to face top-seeded Catholic Memorial, which beat fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 49-14, in Level 3 next week.

LODI 34, LAKE MILLS 13

Lake Mills 7 0 6 0—13

Lodi 7 7 6 14—34

First quarter

LO—C. Clemens 12 pass from Lane (Meitzner kick)

LM—Thiede 65 pass from Belling (Levake kick)

Second quarter

LO—Puls 8 run (Meitzner kick)

Third quarter

LO—Puls 8 run (kick failed)

LM—Carrigan 2 pass from Belling (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

LO—Puls 37 run (Meitzner kick)

LO—Lane 80 run (Meitzner kick)

Team statistics—Total offense: LM 388, LO 435; Rushing attempts-yards: LM 17-75, LO 37-350; Passing yards: LM 313, LO 85; Penalties-yards: LM 6-63.