Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Man killed in crash that shut down all lanes on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital after a major crash that shut down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound 1-70 at Adelaide. The accident involved two vehicles. Four children are reported to also be involved in the...
mymoinfo.com
Pedestrian struck near House Springs, driver flees
An Imperial man was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking north on Hillsboro House Springs Road south of Tower Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Eric Fitzgerald was struck by the vehicle that fled the scene at around 7 o’clock that evening. Fitzgerald was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
KMOV
Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
KMOV
Accident closes westbound Highway 370 near 141 early Sunday morning
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound Highway 370 were closed near Highway 141 due to an accident early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic was backed up as a result. All lanes re-opened just before 7:30 a.m. Other information was not immediately known.
KMOV
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
Lindbergh High School student dies after car crash into pole
A Lindbergh High School student died after a car crashed into a pole Saturday morning in Sappington.
KMOV
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
capitolwolf.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
Man killed in Sunday morning crash
A man was killed in a crash Sunday morning after he swerved off the roadway and hit an embankment.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
KMOV
St. Louis County searching for a woman missing with two children
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was last seen in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. According to police, White has two young girls with her and has made threats to “hurt herself and everyone.”
Police: Man follows car thieves, shoots one of them in Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS — A woman’s car was stolen in Sunset Hills, and her son shot one of the suspects, according to police. Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Interstate 64 and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights for shots being fired, according to Colonel Gerry Rohr, Richmond Heights Chief of Police.
Two downtown break-ins early Monday morning
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., two downtown businesses next door to one another were targeted by burglars.
Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
myleaderpaper.com
Three-vehicle accident leaves House Springs man in critical condition
Richard L. Lalk Jr., 41, of House Springs was seriously injured Thursday, Oct. 27, in a three-vehicle accident on Antire Road south of Brookside Drive between Eureka and High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:47 p.m., Lalk was riding south on a 2013 Yamaha FZ1-SC when he...
KMOV
2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into pole Saturday in Sappington
SAPPINGTON, Mo. — One teen died and two others were injured early Saturday morning in Sappington after their car crashed into a utility pole. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on Gravois Road at a high speed. Police said there were...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is profiting off stolen cars, leaving Kia and Hyundai owners furious and devastated. Thieves snatched a local woman’s Kia, but she claims the City of St. Louis profited off her pain. The city is reportedly selling stolen cars and making big bucks.
Comments / 0