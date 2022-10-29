ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was last seen in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. According to police, White has two young girls with her and has made threats to “hurt herself and everyone.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO