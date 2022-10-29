ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Man killed in crash that shut down all lanes on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital after a major crash that shut down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound 1-70 at Adelaide. The accident involved two vehicles. Four children are reported to also be involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian struck near House Springs, driver flees

An Imperial man was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking north on Hillsboro House Springs Road south of Tower Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Eric Fitzgerald was struck by the vehicle that fled the scene at around 7 o’clock that evening. Fitzgerald was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
CASEYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Accident closes westbound Highway 370 near 141 early Sunday morning

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound Highway 370 were closed near Highway 141 due to an accident early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic was backed up as a result. All lanes re-opened just before 7:30 a.m. Other information was not immediately known.
BRIDGETON, MO
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
BERKELEY, MO
capitolwolf.com

UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash

Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

St. Louis County searching for a woman missing with two children

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing St. Louis County woman and her two one-year-old children. St. Louis County police say Shavonna White was last seen in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. According to police, White has two young girls with her and has made threats to “hurt herself and everyone.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Thai restaurant ‘The King and I’ is moving from South Grand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights. The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
GRANITE CITY, IL

