Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Clay Higgins tweet, now removed, mocks Nancy Pelosi after her husband was attacked
WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted on Twitter, then removed the post Sunday night, a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her husband was hospitalized after being attacked by a man whose blogs deny that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020 and deny that the Holocaust that killed 6 million people for being Jewish during World War II actually took place.
J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan Make Final Appeal to Voters From Fox News Townhall Stage
Energy policy, the border, abortion, Paul Pelosi and more were on the table
Comments / 1