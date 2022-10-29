ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Higgins tweet, now removed, mocks Nancy Pelosi after her husband was attacked

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted on Twitter, then removed the post Sunday night, a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Her husband was hospitalized after being attacked by a man whose blogs deny that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020 and deny that the Holocaust that killed 6 million people for being Jewish during World War II actually took place.
