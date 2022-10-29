Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Herald-Journal
CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
Jerry Lee Lewis alive after false death report
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis is alive, his rep has said, after the “Great Balls of Fire” singer became the victim of a false death report.A report from US publication TMZ initially said the 87-year-old had died today (26 October) at home in Memphis.However, an update from the outlet said that: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.”Lewis’s representatives confirmed the situation to Page Six, saying: “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls*** anonymous tip.”Considered one of the...
howafrica.com
The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children
According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
The Daily Memphian
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
One of the original wild men of rock-and-roll, who simultaneously conquered the country and R&B charts in 1957, is no more, per The Associated Press.
How Many Times Did Jerry Lee Lewis Marry? Singer's Relationships Explained
The "Great Balls of Fire" singer died on Friday in his home in Mississippi at the age of 87.
Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen
Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
musictimes.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth 2022: 'Great Balls of Fire' Left Whopping Fortune Upon Death
How much was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth upon his death?. After Lewis' fans felt relief following the confirmation that the singer was still alive, they received the heartbreaking news about his death this week. CNN and other news outlets received a statement from the singer's representative, Zach Farnum, saying that the crooner died at the age of 87.
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Pastor Goes Viral With Fiery Sermon About Herschel Walker
The Rev. Jamal Bryant's flaming critique of the Donald Trump-backed GOP Senate nominee has now been seen millions of times online.
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Dolly Parton Retires from Touring—“I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again”
Dolly Parton has revealed that she has no plan to tour again. The 76-year-old country legend said she doubts she will hit the road again for a “full-blown tour” but will continue to perform. “I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll...
Jerry Lee Lewis' teenage bride speaks out: 'I was the adult and Jerry was the child'
Jerry Lee Lewis' marriage to his 13-year-old cousin in 1957 nearly ended his career. Today, Myra Williams, 78, reflects on the scandal and her late ex-husband.
Natalie Morales Joins CBS News
Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Rock ‘n’ roll great Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died aged 87.The American musician, whose hits included Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On, was one of the last survivors of rock ‘n’ roll’s golden age which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.Nicknamed “The Killer”, Lee Lewis was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.He died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis with his wife Judith by his side.His publicist Zach Farnum said: “Lewis, perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage...
