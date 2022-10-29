Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy makes Instagram debut on Halloween
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy has made his Instagram debut. The Good American co-founder has shared a sweet snap of the tot - whose name hasn't been made public yet - and his four-year-old sister True Thompson dressed up as Tigger and Owlette, respectively, for Halloween (31.10.22). Khloe's son's face was...
Inside Nova
Kelly Ripa: Ryan Seacrest is the brother I never had
Kelly Ripa says Ryan Seacrest is the brother she "never had." The 52-year-old star has hosted ABC morning talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' with Ryan Seacrest, 47, since 2017 and explained that because they have known each other for more than two decades, the pair have a really "unique" relationship off-camera.
Inside Nova
Heidi Klum reveals epic process behind giant earthworm costume for legendary Halloween party
Heidi Klum spent "a few months" making her giant earthworm Halloween costume. The 49-year-old model is known for her outrageous outfits this time of year, and she pulled out all the stops on Monday night (31.10.22) as her annual party returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inside Nova
Keke Palmer wants to keep her future children 'grounded'
Keke Palmer wants her future children to be "grounded." The 28-year-old actress - who shot to fame as a teenager in the leading role of Nickelodeon sitcom 'True Jackson, VP' - is thought to be single after reportedly splitting from Darius Jackson earlier this year but explained that she wants to be an "inspiration" to any children she may have in the future and wants them to "know more" than she does.
Inside Nova
Peter Andre doesn't want a party for his 50th birthday
Peter Andre doesn't want a party for his 50th. The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo with wife Emily, and Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his marriage to Katie Price - is due to celebrate the big milestone in February 2023 but just wants to go "somewhere hot" with his family and doesn't need a bash because he doesn't drink anymore.
Inside Nova
Meghan Trainor co-writing songs for JoJo Siwa
Meghan Trainor has been co-writing with JoJo Siwa. The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has teased that fans are "gonna love" the music she's been working on for the 19-year-old YouTuber, singer and dancer's project. Speaking to The Official Charts Company, she said of writing for other artists: "Oh, it's...
Inside Nova
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox ''don't fight' over spending time with their kids
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox "don't fight" over spending time with their kids. The 49-year-old actor was married to model Megan, 36, from 2010 until 2021 and has children Noah, 10, Bodhi, eight, and six-year-old Journey with her but insisted since their divorce they are managing to co-parent "really well" together and are "open to change" with their schedules.
