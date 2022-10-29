Meta Is Losing Billions, But People Are Making Real-Life Money in the Metaverse: ‘It's Been an Incredibly Positive Experience'

Read full article on original website
Flexibility Is Key to Finding, Keeping Workers Even as Companies Want People Back
Despite a growing number of companies wanting workers back in the office, some employers recognize the value of flexibility in attracting and retaining talent. CNBC Workforce Executive Council member DJ Casto, CHRO of financial services firm Synchrony, said "flexibility and choice are the new currency" in work. Offering flexibility and...
Is the Era of Flexible Working Over? LinkedIn Data Shows It Might Be
Those who have gotten used to flexible working might soon have a rude awakening. The amount of remote job postings on LinkedIn are falling, according to new data released by the platform. In the U.S. for example, the share of postings with remote roles has declined by 5 percentage points since April, when they peaked at 20% of postings.
Elon Musk Lays Out His Ideas for Twitter's New Verification System
After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
Minority Representation in U.K. TV Workforce Up, But Disabled and Working Class People Remain Underrepresented, Ofcom Report Reveals
U.K. media regulator Ofcom’s annual report on diversity of workforces in television and radio for 2021-2022 has been released and the news is only partially good. The report is based on diversity data, provided voluntarily, from eight of the largest companies who represent around 90% of U.K. broadcasters’ employees – Bauer, BBC, Channel 4, Global, ITV, Paramount (which includes Channel 5), S4C and STV. The report finds that across the broadcasters’ workforces overall representation of minority ethnic groups increased to 15% of workers. This exceeds representation in the U.K. working age population (13%) but remains below that for major cities in...
Uber testing breakthrough experience: unwanted push notification ads
Uber will soon unveil one of the most important features for iPhone users, the ability to follow a ride with the Live Activities function introduced with iOS 16.1. First teased during the WWDC 2022 keynote, this experience will make it easier to follow a driver and the ride right from the Lock Screen or the Dynamic Island cutout. While this feature is not available, the ride-sharing company thought another test would satisfy its users by bringing unwanted notification ads because why not?
‘Failing Fast' Is the Key to Dating, Says Relationship Therapist—Here's Why
If you want to find a long-term partner you might want to get used to the idea of ending things early and often. "Part of dating is the idea of failing fast," says Lisa Bobby, psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado. This doesn't...
At Pixar, Steve Jobs Hired a Director Who'd ‘Just Made a Big Flop'—the Result Was an Oscar-Winning Success
In 1999, director Brad Bird's movie "The Iron Giant" hit theaters. It was a commercial failure, costing an estimated $70 million to make and earning only $23 million at the box office worldwide. The experience reportedly left Bird wondering if he was cut out to make it in the film industry. He had no idea that someone else had seen the movie, and thought it contained enough creative promise to shake up an entire prominent animation studio.
Snap, Meta Shares Pop After FCC Commissioner Says U.S. Should Ban TikTok
Shares of U.S. social media companies Snap and Meta spiked on the news that a Federal Communications Commissioner said the U.S. government should ban TikTok. The comments do not necessarily signal any pending actions against TikTok. The Treasury and Justice Departments are the ones leading a review and negotiations with...
Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover
Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
Fox Earnings Lifted by Advertising Revenue From Free Streaming Service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
China bans celebrities with ‘lapsed morals’ from endorsing products
State regulator tightens advertising rules to align society with ‘core socialist values’
Paramount Global Hits Bumps In Q3, With Pay-TV Declines Offsetting Streaming Progress; Stock Drops In Pre-Market Trading
Paramount Global shares slid in pre-market trading after the media company reported third-quarter financial results below Wall Street’s expectations. While streaming service Paramount+ reached 46 million subscribers, up 4.6 million from the previous quarter, the broader picture was less rosy. Total revenue inched up 5% to $6.9 billion, while earnings per share tumbled 70% to 21 cents. Analysts had projected revenue of $7 billion and earnings per share of 43 cents. Paramount stock fell 10% in pre-market trading, slipping below $18. The TV Media division had a challenging quarter, with total revenue down 5%. Advertising pulled back 3%, with higher political spending and...
Jet-lagged plants enable researchers to understand human health problems - here's how
The plants flew from New York to the UK every day.
People Are Sharing The One Condiment Or Seasoning They Rely On Most To Prevent Bland Food From Ever Coming Out Of Their Kitchen
"I pile it on pizza, sandwiches, toast, everything."
