ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

JustAGuy
3d ago

The next country we’ll be seeing migrants from… Ironic that all these countries falling to authoritarianism and /actual/ socialism are pushing their inhabitants out to look for a better life, yet right-wing jackholes in America are pushing America to the same dead ends. If American Democracy falls, it’s Americans that will be seeking a better life somewhere else. Too bad options are thin. Best to preserve what we’ve got and remain that shining beacon of hope on the hill than to fall into the same trap these places are going. You would think people would be paying attention that authoritarians never make things better - also, that dictator despots are the only countries in the world openly causing global chaos, war, and human rights atrocities. Pfft, setting a great example of where we, as free Americans, /don’t want to be/, and yet these right-wing fanatics worship authoritarians abroad, invite them to speak at their events, and are doing everything in their power to take us there. 🤦‍♂️🤮

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

‘Most important election in our lives’: Millions in Brazil go to polls in high-stakes presidential vote

Millions of Brazilians are voting in the most momentous election in the country’s recent history amid great uncertainty over the outcome and deep trepidation about what will unfold in the aftermath.The latest opinion polls gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader widely known as Lula, a lead of between 4 and 8 per cent over the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro. This should, in theory, point towards a slender victory for Lula following a bitter election race filled with accusations and recriminations. The polls, however, played a part in inaccurate predictions that the 77-year old ...
CNET

Election 2022 Could Be a Turning Point in American Democracy

Key statewide and congressional races are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democracy advocates say it's especially important that people vote this year because candidates who continue to push the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen are running on Republican tickets for top state offices. What's next. If elected,...
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

Bolsonaro Blinks

After losing to challenger Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva by 51 percent to 49 percent on Sunday night, sitting Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro — who once said the election would end in his death, his arrest, or his victory — stayed quiet for almost 48 hours. Brazilians faced highways clogged with extreme-right protests led by truck drivers as Bolsonaristas alleged fraud, called for military intervention, and awaited some kind of signal from the presidential palace.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government.
The Jewish Press

Final Poll: Bibi Gets his 61, Smotrich-Ben Gvir 15, Arabs & Meretz Tittering over the Abyss

Last Wednesday, I told you that the stalemate between Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and Lapid’s left-wing will remain until we know how the Arabs voted. If Arab turnout is high, Netanyahu’s bloc would be down to 58-59 mandates; if it’s low, Netanyahu would be the next prime minister (Camille Fuchs’s Survey: Lapid 27, Smotrich-Ben Gvir 14, Likud 31, Shaked 2.2%). But on Friday, an Israel Hayom poll proved me wrong, suggesting Netanyahu will get 61 mandates regardless of the Arab vote.
The Jewish Press

Biden Admin Probed Over ‘Illegal Efforts to Undermine Israeli Sovereignty Over Jerusalem’

A legal advocacy group says the Biden administration is violating U.S. law by funneling more than half-a-billion dollars to the Palestinian government and is demanding the administration release a slew of internal documents that the group believes will reveal an illegal effort “to undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem,” according to a copy of the Freedom of Information Act request provided to the Washington Free Beacon.
AFP

Right-wing election 'army' sparks fear for US midterms

Influential right-wing campaigners who endorse Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud are mobilizing a vigilante-style "army" of poll watchers for the US midterms, a move analysts say threatens chaos, intimidation and violence. The mobilization has made the midterms, just two weeks away, the biggest test of the US democratic system since Trump's debunked assertion that the last election was stolen from him.
ARIZONA STATE
The Jewish Press

No Less than Jewish Sovereignty is on the Ballot

Most of Israel’s commentators insist that Tuesday’s Knesset elections—the fifth in fewer than four years—are about the same thing the last four were about: Benjamin Netanyahu. If you vote for Netanyahu’s Likud Party, or for the other three parties in his right-religious bloc, then you are for Netanyahu. If you vote for caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, or for any of the members of his left-Arab bloc, then you are against Netanyahu. Nothing else is up for grabs.
The Hill

Rishi Sunak’s anti-fracking gift to Vladimir Putin

Napoleon is credited with saying “never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself.” That line comes to mind after last week’s decision by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reimpose a ban on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Sunak reversed the policy change made by his predecessor, Liz Truss, who, in…
AFP

Worries mount in US over election violence

The shocking assault of top Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband at their home has heightened concerns that unconstrained disinformation and toxic political partisanship could spill over into violence around next week's US midterm elections. US security officials say unconstrained disinformation and political vitriol is volatile fuel for attacks, like the one in which a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories apparently sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi over alleged election "lies."
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin – Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent. Lula’s inauguration is scheduled to...
POLITICO

How Election Day became Election Month

THE ROLLING ELECTION — Election Day is dead. Long live election month. The pandemic changed many, many aspects of American life for good. One of those you might not have thought about is exactly when Americans vote. The Covid crisis accelerated a trend of more people voting in ways...
FLORIDA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rachel Marsden: Might be time for anti-woke populists to start party

One of the most puzzling aspects of American politics to foreigners living in western democracies is the two-party straitjacket that hinders renewal. Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke of her interest in preventing former President Donald Trump from ever again running the country, and mentioned that Trump being the Republican nominee would “shatter” the party and give rise to a new “conservative” party. Great idea, Liz! ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Israeli election hopefuls: A look at the main contenders

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s election on Tuesday, the country’s fifth since 2019, largely pits familiar faces against one another in a tight race. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now the opposition leader, is hoping to return to power and replace his main rival, interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The election is once again seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while he faces corruption charges. One new player has burst onto the scene. Far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has been surging in opinion polls and could be key to lifting Netanyahu to victory.
BBC

Brazil election: Bolsonaro supporters block roads after poll defeat

Brazilian lorry drivers who support outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro have blocked roads across the country, after his poll defeat to leftist rival Lula. Blockages were reported in all but two states, causing considerable disruption and affecting food supply chains. With all the votes counted, Lula had 50.9% of the valid...
Idaho Capital Sun

The myth of U.S. energy independence

Politicians talk about energy independence and the current pain at the pump. But what they and most Americans don’t understand is the U.S. is not energy independent and has not been so since 1953. It has been 69 years since the U.S. has produced enough petroleum to meet the daily domestic demand of now 18.684 […] The post The myth of U.S. energy independence appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy