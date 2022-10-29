The next country we’ll be seeing migrants from… Ironic that all these countries falling to authoritarianism and /actual/ socialism are pushing their inhabitants out to look for a better life, yet right-wing jackholes in America are pushing America to the same dead ends. If American Democracy falls, it’s Americans that will be seeking a better life somewhere else. Too bad options are thin. Best to preserve what we’ve got and remain that shining beacon of hope on the hill than to fall into the same trap these places are going. You would think people would be paying attention that authoritarians never make things better - also, that dictator despots are the only countries in the world openly causing global chaos, war, and human rights atrocities. Pfft, setting a great example of where we, as free Americans, /don’t want to be/, and yet these right-wing fanatics worship authoritarians abroad, invite them to speak at their events, and are doing everything in their power to take us there. 🤦♂️🤮
