Sun Prairie East dominates DeForest in Level 2

For the fifth consecutive season, the Sun Prairie East football team will play in Level 3 of the WIAA state football tournament. After boatracing No. 7 seed Oregon in Level 1, the Cardinals had their first test with No. 3 seed DeForest on Friday, Oct. 28 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for Level 2.

They passed with flying colors, literally. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw six passing touchdowns as his Cardinals built a 48-0 lead by halftime. DeForest scored a few on Sun Prairie East's second-team defense in the second half, but the Cardinals still prevailed with a 56-21 win to advance.

"I thought we came out with emotion and physicality that they just couldn't match," Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski said. "We took their will to win pretty quick. Our kids played a heck of a ball game tonight, there's no doubt about it."

The two sides traded punts on their first drives before Jerry Kaminski kicked things into high gear. A screen pass to junior receiver Connor Stauff flipped the field position, setting up Kaminski's first score of the day. Senior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle ran a perfect post corner route from the left hashmarks, leaving his defender in the dust for a 13-yard score.

The Cardinals coughed up a fumble on their ensuing possession, but the punt defense team was able to bail them out. A bobbled snap bought senior defensive lineman Nolan Olsen time to go hit the punter, who dropped the ball right into the hands of senior Ian Lips who fell on the DeForest five yard line. Sun Prairie East was flagged for a hold in the short amount of time they had the ball, pushing Kaminski and the offense to the DeForest 25 to start.

A few plays later, Kaminski had his second score. Sophomore receiver Cooper White's name pops up seemingly every week in this offense now, which Kaminski credits to their instant connection and White's hard work in the offseason. They hooked up for a jaw-dropping four-yard score on that drive to boost the lead to 14-0, which Sun Prairie East would take into the second quarter.

The offense truly exploded in the second quarter. Kaminski and Vande Walle connected for two more touchdowns, one from 16 yards out and another from 13. Kaminski would also find Stauff for his first score of the contest from 17 yards out.

"It felt great," Jerry Kaminski said of the passing offense. "The confidence we brought into the week is the highest we've had. It's all about the way we practiced this week. We spent a lot of time to get everything down, so we came in really confident. We knew we could get it done."

Kaminski wasn't alone in the scoring effort, however. Senior running back Cortez LeGrant came alive, as well. The speedster averaged 10 yards per carry on the game as he picked up 175 yards and two scores, almost all of which came in the second quarter. He would break touchdown runs of 58 and 21 yards to help his Cardinals attain a 48-0 lead by the halftime break.

This impressive offensive display was coupled with defensive dominance for Sun Prairie East. DeForest entered the game as one of the area's most potent passing attacks, but the Cardinals found a way to shut them down.

Junior cornerback Luke Damm had a handful of eye-opening pass breakups. Senior corner Andrew Zielsdorf was solid all game. The Cardinals' safety duo of senior Brady Shanahan and junior Sam Ostrenga roamed the back of the defense and made big plays all night.

DeForest senior quarterback Mason Keyes was on the run all night, as well. Sun Prairie East's fearsome senior defensive line front of Billy Benson, Nolan Olsen, and Talib Miller applied stellar pressure.

Lips forced a fumble which Ostrenga recovered. Ostrenga and Shanahan tied for the team lead in tackles with seven each.

"We came out strong tonight," Ostrenga said. "We went through every formation they had in practice. All day, everyone was hyped up. I think our defense played their best today."

Sun Prairie East's shutout ended in the third quarter as senior receiver Brody Hartig housed a punt on the junior varsity punt unit from 65 yards out. The Norskies would strike again later in the quarter as Keyes found Alex Van Ooyen for a 20-yard score, again on the Cardinals' second unit.

The Cardinals were forced to put the starters back in on offense to get the running clock back in commission. Kaminski dotted his sixth passing touchdown of the day to Stauff, his second touchdown catch, from 12 yards out with five minutes to play. An impromptu two-point conversion run from Kaminski after a bad snap made it a 56-14 Sun Prairie East lead.

DeForest kept its starters in on offense and dropped an 82-yard touchdown on a double move on the first play of the ensuing possession. Two Norskies high-fived as they ran into the endzone, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a contentious scene following the game. Sun Prairie East took back over and was able to run out the clock and secure a 56-21 win to advance.

No. 1 seed Kettle Moraine awaits in Level 3. The Cardinals will be on the road for the first time this postseason. There was some debate about the Lasers getting the top seed, but they beat the then No. 1 team in Division 1, Mukwonago, in week eight of the regular season. Mukwonago beat Sun Prairie East, 55-45, in week two.

For the Cardinals, they don't care where the game is. They're just ready to play ball.

"At the end of the day, it's a football game," Jerry Kaminski said. "We're going to be playing on a field, it doesn't matter which one. It's our 11 versus their 11."