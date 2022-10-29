Read full article on original website
Who is newly hired White Sox manager Pedro Grifol?
The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney. According to Bob Nightengale, Grifol "blew away" the White Sox organization during his interviews and was the unanimous choice amongst the hiring committee. The...
Why Kyle Hendricks biggest name for Cubs in free agency
Long before the season ended, the Cubs began discussing names of free agent pitchers they might be able to add to a rotation mix that put together one of the more impressive second halves in the majors this year. Now almost a month since the season ended, the biggest name...
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process
In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox will name their next manager, according to multiple reports — clearly made a great impression.
How Heyward’s influence all over Ian Happ’s Gold Glove
In the first 65 years of MLB awarding Gold Gloves (1957-2021) a Cubs outfielder took home the honor on just five occasions. Jason Heyward was responsible for two of those, winning the award in 2016 and ’17. Andre Dawson (1987-88) and Bob Dernier (1984) were the others. And as...
White Sox’ Grifol hire snaps decades-long managerial trend
At the onset of the White Sox' managerial search process, GM Rick Hahn said, “having that history with the White Sox is not necessarily a characteristic that we're looking for this time." Of course, that excluded bench coach Miguel Cairo, who earned a look for the job after his...
Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core
It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
Report: Pedro Grifol expected to be hired as manager
The White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to return under Grifol's staff, according to Ken Rosenthal. Grifol reportedly interviewed with the team back in early October, along with the likes of Joe Espada,...
Happ in exclusive company in Cubs history with Gold Glove
As a shortstop who was “obsessed” with watching Omar Vizquel defensive highlights, Ian Happ dreamed during his youth of winning a Gold Glove in the big leagues one day. So, what would Happ’s younger self think now, seeing current Happ win the award for the first time?
Yankees coach latest linked to White Sox' manager opening
A new name has been linked to the White Sox' managerial opening nearly a month into their search process. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza, 43 next month, has spent the past 14 seasons with the...
