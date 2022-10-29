ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is newly hired White Sox manager Pedro Grifol?

The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to multiple reports, first reported by ESPN's Buster Olney. According to Bob Nightengale, Grifol "blew away" the White Sox organization during his interviews and was the unanimous choice amongst the hiring committee. The...
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process

In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox will name their next manager, according to multiple reports — clearly made a great impression.
Report: Pedro Grifol expected to be hired as manager

The White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to return under Grifol's staff, according to Ken Rosenthal. Grifol reportedly interviewed with the team back in early October, along with the likes of Joe Espada,...
