ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 142

Esther
3d ago

Tulsi Gabbard, THANK YOU for your support for, Darren Bailey! Illinois needs a governor who'll respect the law & put felons in jail! Law abiding citizens want their streets back!

Reply(19)
51
Bill Frazier
3d ago

Keep betting against Bailey. Call him names (I find it funny how farmers are suddenly hicks and rednecks....even though we ain't in the south.) Say everyone who supports the GOP is a "Trumper" or whatever new name you can come up with. Please, please, underestimate him and the red wave that is coming. Keep making the same mistakes - keep supporting the high taxes, gun control that doesn't work and the wonderful (sarcasm) Safe- T act...... I cannot wait until November!!!

Reply(8)
22
Patricia Robinson
3d ago

Tulsa Gabbard is confused. Since she couldn't get her way, now you are Republican. People be aware of the misinformation.

Reply(3)
21
Related
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Senate Democratic Nominee Mike Halpin

Michael Halpin, a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives representing the 72nd district, joined Mike Weaver on WRAM to let listeners know more about him and why he is running for State Senate. He will be on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bailey for governor

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor Monday morning. The 2020 presidential candidate announced she was leaving the Democratic Party during the first episode of her podcast on Oct. 11. Gabbard was the nation’s first Hindu and Samoan-American in Congress. Gabbard...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Political Newsletter Sees Governor’s Race Tightening

A national political newsletter still gives Governor JB Pritzker the advantage in his re-election bid…but suggests that Pritzker’s Republican challenger may be making it a horserace. Real Clear Politics has adjusted its outlook for the Illinois governor’s race from “Likely Dem” to “Leans Dem,” an indication that Pritzker’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Hugh McKean, House minority leader, passes away suddenly at 55

(The Center Square) – Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, passed away suddenly on Sunday, House Republicans announced in a statement. McKean, 55, suffered a heart attack at his home in Loveland, according to the Larimer County coroner’s office. McKean, who was running for re-election, was first...
COLORADO STATE
kcur.org

In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind

Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
positivelynaperville.com

Early Voting, Your Ballot, and the Workers’ Rights Amendment

Early voting for the November midterm elections started on September 29 this year. And, if you haven’t had the chance to review what and who will be on your ballot, you aren’t alone. Most people just aren’t focused on the fact there is an election coming up. It’s important to take the time to review who and what will be on your ballot before you cast your vote.
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy