wmay.com
Big spending on candidates continues in Illinois before the election
(The Center Square) – There is no shortage of funds this campaign season in Illinois as big money is not only being spent on the governor’s race but on other state races as well. House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, reported raising $14 million in the third quarter...
wmay.com
With one week left, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue campaign
(The Center Square) – With one week before the Nov. 8 election, candidates for Illinois governor continue their campaigns. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been campaigning across the state with various other Democratic candidates for statewide, statehouse and congressional seats. In Springfield this weekend, he rallied Democrats. “Are you...
wmay.com
Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots
A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
wmay.com
Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween
(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: FAA investigating plane crash landing; map reveals where rabid bats are found
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wmay.com
Victims Of I-55 Crash Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. The accident happened near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, when a northbound semi crossed the median in wet, foggy conditions and came to a stop across the southbound lanes. Two vehicles struck the semi, and both of those drivers were killed.
