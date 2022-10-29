Read full article on original website
Mary Elizabeth Anderson, 85
Mary Elizabeth Anderson, 85, of Tracy City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday October 26, 2022. Funeral services were held October 29, 2022, at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee, with Bro. Franklin Hill officiating, burial immediately followed at Clouse Hill Cemetery.
Helen R. Arbuckle, 94
Helen R. Arbuckle, 94, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at the SVHC Emergency Room in Dunlap, Tennessee. Funeral services were held Sunday October 30, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Minister Matthew Meeks officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery.
