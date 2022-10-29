Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions

Live stats, information and analysis from Happy Valley as the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes travel to take on the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions in a spooky Halloween weekend Big Ten clash.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — No. 2 Ohio State is on the road for just the second time this season, as they travel to Happy Valley for a Big Ten match-up against No. 13 Penn State . And while the setting may be different than the usual "white-out" the Buckeyes are used to receiving when they cross the Pennsylvania border, their goal remains the same: win. Even after an early season loss to Michigan, Penn State enters Saturday's game as one of the top contenders in the Big Ten, sitting at 6-1.

Fourth Quarter

Final Stats:

Penn State's onside kick attempt goes out of bounds, and Ohio State will take over possession.

Touchdown Penn State. Sean Clifford finds Kaytron Allen in the end zone, and Penn State trims the lead to 13 with 1:12 remaining. 44-31, Buckeyes.

Ohio State calls timeout with 1:40 remaining after a big 35-yard gain from Penn State has them in scoring position.

J.T. TUIMOLOAU AGAIN!!! ADD A PICK-SIX TO THE STAT LINE! 44-24 BUCKEYES!

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! TreVeyon Henderson finds the corner and scampers in for his second touchdown of the day. Ohio State opens the gap with under three minutes remaining. 37-24, OSU.

Ohio State is called for delay of game prior to 1st-and-goal from the 2.

Emeka Egbuka for 42 yards! An incredible grab downfield sets up Ohio State at the PSU 2-yard line.

Jaylen Reed wrangles TreVeyon Henderson up for a loss on 1st-and-5.

Penn State is called for a neutral zone infraction on first down

Marvin Harrison Jr. converts yet another third down for the Buckeye offense. He now has 10 receptions for 185 yards.

Penn State calls their first timeout of the half prior to the Buckeyes' third down attempt. 5:05 remaining in the fourth.

Emeka Egbuka with a second down drop that leads to a 3rd-and-10.

Harrison Jr. -- again! 16 yards on this reception gives him 173 on the day. He's made 9 receptions.

Penn State settles for a 44-yard field goal attempt, and Jake Pinegar makes this one. The Nittany Lions trim the Buckeye lead to six. 30-24, OSU.

The Nittany Lions run the ball on third down and will settle for a field goal attempt.

Penn State faces 3rd-and-9 from the OSU 33 after a couple big stops by the Buckeye defense.

Parker Washington makes another reception, giving him 11 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Kaytron Allen bounces outside and gains 27 on Penn State's first play of the drive.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! Cade Stover rumbles down the field and scores from 24 yards out. The Buckeyes have scored two touchdowns in 34 seconds to take a 9-point lead! 30-21, OSU.

J.T. TUIMOLOAU HAVE A DAY!! STRIP-SACK AND FUMBLE RECOVERY!!

Ohio State initially lined up to go for two, but Cade Stover is called for a false start and they settle for the extra point. 23-21, Buckeyes.

TREVEYON HENDERSON HOUSE CALL! WHAT AN ANSWER BY THE BUCKEYES! Ohio State takes the lead on a tidy 3 play, 75 yard drive that only took 35 seconds off the clock.

Marvin Harrison Jr. strikes again, gaining 20 on the first play of the drive.

Touchdown Penn State. Kaytron Allen fights his way into the end zone on 4th-and-goal. The Nittany Lions re-capture the lead, 21-16.

Sean Clifford attempted a quarterback sneak on 3rd-and-goal and the Ohio State defense stopped him short.

The touchdown is taken off the board and Penn State's offense is on the field for 3rd-and-goal.

Touchdown Penn State. Mitchell Tinsley tried to dive for the goal line, but fumbled the and Penn State recovered. The ball looked to be short of the goal line and the play is currently under review.

Penn State converts on fourth down on a quick pass from Sean Clifford.

Penn State misses the second field goal attempt as well, but Ohio State is called for an illegal formation. Penn State's offense is back on the field for 4th-and-1.

Penn State is called for a false start on the first field goal attempt, which was missed wide right.

Sean Clifford throws the ball away on 3rd-and-1 from the Ohio State 14, and Penn State settles for a field goal attempt.

Parker Washington beats Tanner McCalister one-on-one and makes an acrobatic reception for another Penn State first down.

Kaytron Allen bounces back and gains 14 yards to move the ball past midfield.

JK Johnson is flagged for pass interference on third down, and the penalty keeps the Nittany Lions' drive alive.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, J.T. Tuimoloau sacks Sean Clifford for a loss of 9, forcing Penn State into a 3rd-and-16!

Third Quarter

Third Quarter Stats:

Drive Summary: 6 plays, 45 yards, 3:01 TOP, Field Goal.

Ohio State elects to kick a field goal on 4th-and-2 from the PSU 22, and they regain the lead, 16-14.

TreVeyon Henderson gets a carry on third down, and is short of the first down marker.

Two consecutive wide receiver screens are called, and the Buckeyes face 3rd-and-6 from the 26.

Mitch Rossi gets into the action, catching a Stroud pass for 16 yards and moving the ball down to the PSU 30.

Penn State is flagged for offsides prior to first down.

Harrison Jr. gets the Buckeye drive going with a gain of 16 yards on the first play of the possession

Penn State is able to gain one first down, but their drive is then halted by the Ohio State defense and are forced to punt.

C.J. Stroud throws deep to Harrison Jr. on third down again, but this time is off the mark with the pass and it falls incomplete. Jesse Mirco on to punt again.

Stroud is pressured in the pocket and forced to scramble on first and second down, and Ohio State is faced with a 3rd-and-7.

Another third-and-long, another Marvin Harrison Jr. conversion. Harrison Jr. wins a one-on-one battle with Joey Porter Jr. and picks up the first down at the OSU 30.

The Nittany Lions go for it on fourth down for the second time on the drive and this time they're STUFFED! Tyleik Williams busts into the backfield to force a turnover on downs, and the Buckeye defense gets off the field without allowing points on a 12 play, 58 yard, 5 minute-long drive.

The OSU defense forces Penn State into another third and long, and Tanner McCalister makes a nice open-field tackle short of the sticks to force a fourth down decision.

Parker Washington breaks free of coverage again, this time gaining 27 down to the OSU 27.

On 3rd-and-5, Clifford rolls right and throws across his body to Parker Washington to convert the first down.

Clifford takes a shot to Mitchell Tinsley downfield, but Ronnie Hickman makes up ground and jars the ball loose to force an incompletion.

Penn State goes for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 33, and convert the first down on a Sean Clifford QB keeper.

Penn State avoids disaster on the opening kickoff of the second half, as they fumbled the ball but came up with it at the bottom of the pile and retain possession.

Second Quarter

First half stats:

C.J. Stroud is sacked to end the half.

Harrison Jr. again!! Stroud throws up a one-on-one ball to Marvin, who hauls it in at the PSU8.

First down Buckeyes! Ohio State needed a play and went to Marvin Harrison Jr. on fourth down to convert.

Ohio State calls their second timeout of the half prior to 4th-and-7 with 21 seconds remaining in the half. The ball is at the PSU 43.

C.J. Stroud scrambles and gains 11 yards on 3rd-and-18.

Penn State calls their first timeout of the half prior to third down. 42 seconds remaining in the half.

Stroud is sacked for a loss of 8 on second down and will face third and long.

C.J. Stroud attempts another shot down the right sideline to Julian Fleming, who has safety help over top and the pass is tipped. Luckily for the Buckeyes, the ball fell incomplete.

Cade Stover rumbles forward for a gain of 23 on Ohio State's first play of the drive.

Ronnie Hickman lays a big hit on Theo Johnson, forcing an incompletion on 3rd-and-10. The Nittany Lions are forced to punt back to Ohio State, who will take over possession with 1:07 remaining in the half and two timeouts.

Nicholas Singleton rushes for a gain of 5 and a PSU first down on 3rd-and-2.

Ohio State calls their first timeout of the half prior to Penn State's 3rd-and-2 attempt. 2:01 remaining in the first half.

Drive Summary: 7 plays, 46 yards, 3:36 TOP, Field Goal.

Noah Ruggles converts on a 37-yard field goal attempt, and Ohio State trims the Penn State lead to one. Nittany Lions lead, 14-13.

C.J. Stroud is nearly intercepted on third down, as Penn State forced him to roll out of the pocket and he threw the ball to the sidelines. Zakee Wheatley came down with the ball but wasn't in the field of play.

C.J. Stroud dumps off a pass to TreVeyon Henderson, who is tackled for a loss of 5. 3rd-and-15 upcoming.

Ohio State tries to take a shot at the end zone, faking a wide receiver screen and running a wheel route around it to the back corner of the end zone, but the Nittany Lion defense was all over it.

TreVeyon Henderson bursts forward for a gain of 9, inside the Penn State 14-yard line.

Cade Stover hauls in a 9 yard reception on first down.

Julian Fleming works his way downfield for a gain of 23 on a short hitch route. Ohio State is down to the 32.

Illegal shift is called on the Buckeyes prior to the next offensive snap.

Joey Porter Jr is called for pass interference on a deep attempt down the right sideline to Julian Fleming. First down at the 50 for the Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions kick the ball off out-of-bounds, so Ohio State will take over possession at the 35.

Touchdown Penn State. Sean Clifford throws a strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who takes it in for a 23-yard score. The Nittany Lions have taken the lead, 14-10.

Sean Clifford scrambles and finds Theo Johnson downfield for a gain of 42 yards down to the OSU 23.

Tommy Eichenberg makes a stop at the line of scrimmage on Penn State's first down rush attempt.

Parker Washington lays out for a 13-yard reception on 3rd-and-9, but was injured on the play and is down on the field.

Emeka Egbuka is blown up in the backfield on another third-down screen pass, and the Ohio State offense goes three-and-out for the third time today.

Henderson is tackled for a loss of 3 yards on 2nd-and-2, and Ohio State faces 3rd-and-5.

Miyan Williams has returned to the Buckeye sideline without his helmet on.

TreVeyon Henderson finally finds some space to work, gaining 8 on first down.

Xavier Johnson fields the kickoff from the end zone and advances to the 26-yard line. OSU's offense will begin from there.

Touchdown Penn State. Parker Washington catches a short pass from Sean Clifford, absorbs contact, and breaks free for a 58-yard score. The Nittany Lions strike back and cut the deficit to three. OSU leads, 10-7.

Penn State converts a first down at their own 36.

Sean Clifford and Parker Washington connect for a 14-yard gain on first down, but Penn State is called for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play that backs the Nittany Lions up.

Miyan Williams just went into the tunnel with an apparent hand injury. He had it wrapped up on the sideline when he was meeting with the trainers.

TreVeyon Henderson is tackled in the backfield on 3rd-and-1, and the Buckeyes will punt.

First Quarter

First Quarter Stats:

Miyan Williams is walking back to the Buckeye sideline under his own power after staying down on the field with an injury on his last rushing attempt.

Penn State goes three-and-out, and their punt rolls into the end zone for a touchback. OSU's offense starts again at their own 20.

Drive Summary: 3 plays, 41 yards, 1:54 TOP, Touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES! After review, the call on the field was ruled a score. Miyan Williams' tough running punches the Ohio State offense into the end zone for the first time this afternoon. They lead Penn State, 10-0.

Miyan Williams appeared to cross the goal line without going down on Ohio State's 1st-and-goal rushing attempt, and the play is now under review. Williams was initially ruled down short on the field.

Stroud and Harrison Jr. starting to take over, gaining 18 and 19-yards on back-to-back connections, and Ohio State is already inside the PSU 4.

J.T. Tuimoloau gets in on the action again, this time with an interception of his own! Two drives, two interceptions for Penn State, and the Ohio State offense takes over with another short field at the PSU 41.

Penn State having early success in the run game, gaining 7 on their first attempt of drive.

Ohio State fails to gain a first down after the Zach Harrison interception, and Noah Ruggles' pushes his field goal attempt wide right from 53-yards out. The game remains 3-0.

Emeka Egbuka catches a screen pass on 3rd-and-6 from the PSU 35 and is tackled at the line of scrimmage.

BIG MAN TIP DRILL! J.T. Tuimoloau tips Sean Clifford's 3rd down pass attempt into the air, and Zach Harrison comes down with the interception!

After stuffing Allen on first down and forcing a throw away from Sean Clifford on second down, the Buckeyes have forced the Nittany Lions into 3rd-and-9.

Kaytron Allen and Parker Washington get touches on Penn State's first three offensive plays, and the Nittany Lions have converted two first downs out to midfield.

Drive Summary: 9 plays, 55 yards, 5:13 TOP, Field Goal.

Noah Ruggles converts on a 38-yard field goal after the Buckeye drive stalled at the PSU 20. Ohio State takes the lead, 3-0.

Stroud passes short of the sticks and completes to Cade Stover, who is tackled after a gain of 8. Noah Ruggles is on for a field goal attempt.

After two consecutive rushes for no gain by TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State takes a delay of game penalty and are faced with 3rd-and-15.

Cade Stover gains 10 on a pass from C.J. Stroud, and the Buckeyes have a first down at the PSU 23.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is making his presence felt early in the game, hauling in a 37-yard reception on 3rd-and-10 for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is down to the PSU 38.

Ohio State will start with possession of the football at their own 25.

Pregame

Penn State won the coin toss and deferred possession until the second half.

With Cameron Brown unavailable for today's game, JK Johnson is warming up with the first team defense again. It looks like Johnson is set to make his fourth start of the season with action gets underway.

The officials for today's game:

Referee: Jerry Servinski



Umpire: Tim Owens



Linesman: Ryan MacDonald



Line Judge: Brett Bergman



Back Judge: Jake Kemp



Field Judge: Phil Hicks



Side Judge: Todd Ransom



Center Judge: Jason Nickleby

"I heard a couple guys say on the (practice) field that these are the games that can change your life, and I think our guys feel that.”

Just like Ohio State’s 49-20 win at Michigan State earlier this month, Saturday’s trip to Penn State (12 p.m. on FOX) will be unfamiliar territory for most players of the team.

Of course, the Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley every other year members of the Big Ten's East Division, but their last visit in 2020 was played in empty stadium rather than in front of 110,000-plus fans due to the pandemic.

“The noise they were pumping in was so loud, you couldn’t communicate,” head coach Ryan Day recalled this week. “When you would pull your mask down to try to yell at someone, they would say you have to put your mask up. It was very difficult, very frustrating and strange just being in the stadium when there’s no fans.”

Only three players on the current team – defensive end Tyler Friday , linebacker Teradja Mitchel l and cornerback Cameron Brown – have experienced Beaver Stadium at full strength, with each seeing limited action as the Buckeyes overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Nittany Lions, 27-26, in 2018.

“I know a lot of guys are looking forward to playing in this one,” Day said. “Whether it’s a night game, afternoon game or noon game, it’s going to be a challenge. The crowd’s going to be in it and they’ll play a factor ... I heard a couple guys say on the (practice) field that these are the games that can change your life, and I think our guys feel that.”

While Ohio State heads into Saturday having won five straight and nine of the last 10 games against Penn State, two of those victories came by a single point (2017 and 2018) and several others weren’t decided until the fourth quarter. That's why this game has been circled on the Buckeyes' calendar for months.

“When you look at the schedule every year and map out your road to Indianapolis, a big part of it is beating Penn State. It always has been,” Day said. “They have a great tradition, great coaching staff, really good players and winning at Penn State is difficult to do.”

General Info

Date : Oct. 29, 2022

Where : Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

Expected Weather: 50 degrees, sunny

Kickoff : 12 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-15.5)

O/U Total: 61.0

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Ohio State leads Penn State, 22-14

* OSU record on the road: 9-6

LAST TIME THEY MET

2021 : Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 41-4

* Overall: Same



* James Franklin

* At Penn State: 9th Season, Record: 73-35

* Overall: 12th Season, 97-50

