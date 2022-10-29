Railroad relocation could also realign snow emergency routes in Springfield. An ordinance to be considered in November would remove Spruce and Myrtle Streets from the snow emergency routes, where cars cannot be parked on the street during snow emergencies to make more room for snow plows. Both streets had been on the list because they were part of Business Loop 55, serving to connect 5th and 6th Streets to 9th Street.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO