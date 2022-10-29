Read full article on original website
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
wlds.com
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative selects new president/CEO
The Board of Directors of Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative has announced a new president & CEO. Sean Middleton has been appointed to replace David Stuva, who announced his retirement after 23 years of service earlier this year. Middletown previously worked for Illinois Electric Cooperative as master of engineering for 23...
wmay.com
Springfield Moves To Stock Up On Rock Salt For Winter
It’s that time of year… the City of Springfield is getting ready to pony up big dollars to replenish its supply of rock salt for the coming winter months. An ordinance going before the City Council this week seeks approval for the purchase of six-thousand tons of salt. The price is just over $90 a ton… for a total cost of $543,000.
Herald & Review
Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters
HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
WAND TV
Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
wmay.com
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
wmay.com
Springfield Offers Pumpkin Smash Event
Now that Halloween is over, the City of Springfield is offering you a way to dispose of those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns you don’t need anymore. The city’s annual “Pumpkin Smash” returns this weekend. Usually, pumpkins are thrown away after Halloween, taking up space in landfills, but city officials say it’s more environmentally-friendly to turn them into compost.
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
WCIA
Decatur switches to electric buses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur recieved more than $16 million in federal money to make it happen. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
WAND TV
Unused juvenile detention facility proposed as new site for Helping Hands facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Officials from Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield announced that they are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter all under one roof. The proposal, which would also include day services, would repurpose part of a building on the county's...
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
wmay.com
Some Springfield Snow Routes Could Change
Railroad relocation could also realign snow emergency routes in Springfield. An ordinance to be considered in November would remove Spruce and Myrtle Streets from the snow emergency routes, where cars cannot be parked on the street during snow emergencies to make more room for snow plows. Both streets had been on the list because they were part of Business Loop 55, serving to connect 5th and 6th Streets to 9th Street.
WAND TV
Crews called out to garage and home fire in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Fire Department was called to a house fire Saturday night. Crews responded at 8:40 to the 300 block of Newcombe Lane in Chatham. Firefighters found a single residential unit with an attached garage fully involved with fire beginning to spread into the home. Everyone...
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
wmay.com
Victims Of I-55 Crash Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. The accident happened near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, when a northbound semi crossed the median in wet, foggy conditions and came to a stop across the southbound lanes. Two vehicles struck the semi, and both of those drivers were killed.
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
newschannel20.com
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Back At Medium Level Of COVID Transmission; Hospitalizations Up
Sangamon County has climbed back to a “medium” level of community transmission of COVID-19… even as the total number of new cases in the past seven days declined from the previous week. Sangamon is one of 38 Illinois counties now listed at either “high” or “medium” transmission....
Central Illinois Proud
Green Gables Bar & Grill set to rebuild after fire
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild. The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.
