WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
Virginia researchers uncover potential key to high blood pressure
Researchers at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine have discovered an explanation for high blood pressure that could open the way for new treatments.
aiexpress.io
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Entrance Royal City Council obtained an replace at its Monday (Oct. 24) assembly on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Path (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Path Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, personal, and non-profit organizations alongside the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Path. The SVRT is an bold venture that...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
NBC 29 News
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
WTOP
Insanity defense weighed for ‘shopping cart killer’ suspect
The lawyer for “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson has asked a judge to have his client’s mental health evaluated to determine whether he was insane when he allegedly killed two women in the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area last year. In a motion filed Monday, defense lawyer...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PRIMARY...
969wsig.com
Covid numbers rise locally
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
cbs19news
Fall back could impact sleep schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia Lake
While many people are familiar with Virginia's ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
