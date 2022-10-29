ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

WSPY NEWS

Home for the Holidays Planning Underway

With Halloween behind us, next up in the festivities line is Home for the Holidays and, Morris Mayor Chris Brown was with Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson, as guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking, sharing their latest event planning updates. This will be the 17th year for the...
MORRIS, IL
WGNtv.com

Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
NBC Chicago

All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb

The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Roberta Jean (Raymond) Moutray, 86

Roberta Jean (Raymond) Moutray, 86, of Plano, IL passed away on October 28, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Jean was born on June 30, 1936 in Racine, Wisconsin to Robert J. and Mary (Dodson) Raymond of Big Rock, IL. Jean, along with her two sisters (Pansy and Shirley) and two brothers (Robert D. and Stephen) attended Big Rock schools. As a teenager, she enjoyed working at her father’s factory, Big Rock Finishing Works, where she developed her strong work ethic.
PLANO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL

Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
oakpark.com

Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼

If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Scary Mommy

A Hospital’s NICU Unit Hosted A Baby Halloween Costume Contest & It's The Cutest Thing Ever

There’s no question that any parent going through their child being in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is one of the biggest and unimaginable stressors, especially right at the beginning of being a parent. One hospital in Illinois is trying to find pockets of joy during the trying time by holding the absolutely cutest Halloween costume contest to ever happen. (Yes, even more than a puppy costume contest.)
PARK RIDGE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Monarch Waystation Dedicated in St. Charles

The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary at St. Charles Park District cut the ribbon on October 25 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles, dedicating the Monarch Waystation both organizations worked on. The project began in April 2022. The site provides milkweeds, nectar sources and shelter needed to sustain monarch...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Water and Sewer Expansion Plan

The Village of Minooka is looking to expand water and sewer capacity north of Interstate 80 to spur economic development. Village Administrator Dan Duffy says the board of trustees last week approved a highway permit resolution for the Interstate 80 crossing. Duffy says the village will use some of its...
MINOOKA, IL
959theriver.com

Ghost Sighting At Old Joliet Prison?

Is it a ghost or a shadow? Christy Lister who you hear on WJOL every week, had a feeling that someone was watching her when she at the Old Joliet Prison doing a self guided flash light tour. Her boyfriend snapped a few pictures of what she saw. In the second floor window of the shuttered Administration Building was a man. Christy says the building is closed because it’s unsafe to be in the old building. A couple of employee were also looking at the second floor of that building and pointed their flashlights to the second floor because someone also thought they saw a man standing at the window.
JOLIET, IL
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL

