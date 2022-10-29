Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
WSPY NEWS
Home for the Holidays Planning Underway
With Halloween behind us, next up in the festivities line is Home for the Holidays and, Morris Mayor Chris Brown was with Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson, as guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking, sharing their latest event planning updates. This will be the 17th year for the...
WGNtv.com
Marcella visits the Schaumburg Halloween carnival
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits the Schaumburg Halloween festival for their fun rides and different activities. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
northernpublicradio.org
Understanding family homelessness in DeKalb
The DeKalb library is hosting a panel discussion and book presentation that explores family homelessness. Diane Nilan is the president of Hear US, an organization that advocates for homeless families. She is also the author of “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America.” She said most people don’t understand family homelessness.
WSPY NEWS
Roberta Jean (Raymond) Moutray, 86
Roberta Jean (Raymond) Moutray, 86, of Plano, IL passed away on October 28, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Jean was born on June 30, 1936 in Racine, Wisconsin to Robert J. and Mary (Dodson) Raymond of Big Rock, IL. Jean, along with her two sisters (Pansy and Shirley) and two brothers (Robert D. and Stephen) attended Big Rock schools. As a teenager, she enjoyed working at her father’s factory, Big Rock Finishing Works, where she developed her strong work ethic.
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. Dave Reid owns Dave’s Pumpkins on Algonquin Road west of Randall Road.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
Fundraiser started for family of siblings killed in SUV-school bus collision
A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family of a brother and sister killed in crash between an SUV and a school bus earlier this week.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
A Hospital’s NICU Unit Hosted A Baby Halloween Costume Contest & It's The Cutest Thing Ever
There’s no question that any parent going through their child being in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is one of the biggest and unimaginable stressors, especially right at the beginning of being a parent. One hospital in Illinois is trying to find pockets of joy during the trying time by holding the absolutely cutest Halloween costume contest to ever happen. (Yes, even more than a puppy costume contest.)
kanecountyconnects.com
Monarch Waystation Dedicated in St. Charles
The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary at St. Charles Park District cut the ribbon on October 25 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles, dedicating the Monarch Waystation both organizations worked on. The project began in April 2022. The site provides milkweeds, nectar sources and shelter needed to sustain monarch...
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Water and Sewer Expansion Plan
The Village of Minooka is looking to expand water and sewer capacity north of Interstate 80 to spur economic development. Village Administrator Dan Duffy says the board of trustees last week approved a highway permit resolution for the Interstate 80 crossing. Duffy says the village will use some of its...
959theriver.com
Ghost Sighting At Old Joliet Prison?
Is it a ghost or a shadow? Christy Lister who you hear on WJOL every week, had a feeling that someone was watching her when she at the Old Joliet Prison doing a self guided flash light tour. Her boyfriend snapped a few pictures of what she saw. In the second floor window of the shuttered Administration Building was a man. Christy says the building is closed because it’s unsafe to be in the old building. A couple of employee were also looking at the second floor of that building and pointed their flashlights to the second floor because someone also thought they saw a man standing at the window.
Neighbors save kids from Hanover Park house fire that killed 'kind and loving' grandmother, they say
Neighbors heroically saved kids from a west suburban house fire that killed a grandmother, they said.
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
