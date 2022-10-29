Read full article on original website
Armed suspect shot during botched home invasion near Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas — A shooting that started as a home invasion is under investigation near Spring, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to Stratton Creek Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday night after receiving word about a home invasion. Investigators said that a woman...
AMBER ALERT: Father stabs man, steals truck before abducting 1-year-old girl in Rosenberg, police say
ROSENBERG, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted by her father in Rosenberg, Texas, according to police. Leylani Ordonez was last seen shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police said her father, Alexander Barrios Ordonez, 24, stabbed a man and stole...
Vehicle found in bayou several hours after it crashed in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after they say someone reported seeing a car being driven into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday. According to Houston police, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Wilcrest near Beechnut Street. Police say the crash is believed to have occurred...
'I have nights when I cry' | Teen who survived deadly crash during chase joins lawsuit against City of Houston, HPD
HOUSTON — A teenager who survived a crash during a chase in June is joining a lawsuit against the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and the alleged suspect who caused the crash. The $33 million lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of the driver who was killed...
METRO police identify suspect wanted in connection with deadly stabbing of passenger
HOUSTON — METRO police are searching for a man wanted in the weekend stabbing death of a female passenger. They said Christopher Washington and the victim were on the METRO Purple Rail Line when she was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The unidentified woman later died from her...
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint by men pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers, court documents say
HUMBLE, Texas — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he pretended to be a CenterPoint Energy worker and allegedly robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint. Court records claim Xavier Cuenca, 18, and one other person forced their way into her Humble area home in October. Police are still searching...
Man shot to death outside SE Houston convenience store early Halloween morning, police say
HOUSTON – Search underway for a gunman who shot and killed another man outside a convenience store early Monday in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:50 a.m. at the store, located in the 9900 block of Bessemer Street. Police said...
Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
1 of 2 suspects wanted in active investigation arrested in chase that ended in crash, deputies say
After the suspects crashed, a DPS high-altitude surveillance plane got involved and tracked them into the woods, deputies said. Only one of them was detained and arrested.
Man shot and robbed by multiple suspects in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after he was robbed and shot in the stomach, according to Houston police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a southeast Houston neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive. Police said a group of men were standing outside...
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
Teenager who survived deadly crash during chase suing HPD, City of Houston
U'reka Adams was a passenger in a rideshare service when the vehicle she was in was involved in a crash during a chase. The driver of the rideshare died.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Monday. The crash happened on I-45 northbound at Telephone Road at around 6 p.m. According to the reports, eight vehicles were involved in the collision while one of the cars flipped over.
Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash
HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase. "I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.
Man killed after suspect fires into crowd of people watching women fight in SW Houston, HPD says
HPD said it started as a group of people watching two women fight before an unidentified person fired into the crowd, causing someone to shoot back.
One killed, two persons hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Dayton
A Halloween night accident resulted in the death of one Liberty County resident and the hospitalization of two other crash victims. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of SH 146 south. Preliminary information suggests a male driver in a GMC Yukon was pulling out of a driveway on the east side of the highway and veered into the path of an Infinity SUV.
Crime Stoppers offers $5K reward for info on deadly Pride Bike Ride hit-and-run
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a suspect who killed a man in a hit-and-run during Pride Bike Ride Houston. Shane McKinney, 45, died on Oct. 11 after he lost control of his bike and fell while riding along West Dallas Street near Montrose Boulevard.
1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black man in his late 20s. Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.
Alvin teacher reported missing in September found safe in New Orleans, Brazoria County sheriff says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin teacher who was reported missing in September has been found safe in New Orleans by Louisiana State Police, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said they were able to confirm that Michelle Reynolds, 48, has been safely reunited with...
