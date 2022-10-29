ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'

By Tom Huddleston Jr.
CNBC
 4 days ago
Rich Wright
3d ago

People have indulged their hidden sociopathic narcissism in the Metaverse which is a cartoonish make-believe world appealing to those with the emotional maturity of a teenager.

the RIGHT
3d ago

Metaverse.......the ULTIMATE control. Freak world. Stay away from it......unless you really think Mark Zuckerberg should be your god. Extraordinary

Triggering BETAS
2d ago

Metaverse - a fake world the "elites" want us to spend our time in while they destroy the real world we live in.

