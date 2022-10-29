ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

CBS DFW

Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store

Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KTEN.com

Monsters on Main draws a crowd in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison held its annual Monsters on Main event on Halloween night. Children flooded Main Street for trick-or-treating. The city also held a costume contest; the winner received a prize from Monsters on Main. Denison Main Street director Donna Dow said businesses and...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison food pantries facing strain from inflation

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Rising grocery prices are affecting not just families, but also the food pantries where many seek relief. The food pantry at New Beginning Fellowship Church in Denison has seen a 30 percent increase in people needing support since last year, and now they have to restrict how often families can register to pick up boxes of food.
DENISON, TX
papercitymag.com

Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season

Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
DALLAS, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Search for paranormal activity while investigating haunted locations

Everyone loves a story, as it’s our way of sharing history and excitement, even before movies, games, and books grew into what they are now, and ghost stories are no different. Stories of the paranormal are no stranger to Texas, and Terrell provides its own look into the past...
TERRELL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Welcomes First Skatepark

Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
GARLAND, TX
CandysDirt

A Remodeled Midcentury Minutes From Denton’s Square

Up in Denton, there are houses, obviously. Lots of them. Plenty within walking distance to downtown Denton’s Square, too. It’s common to see Craftsman-style homes and little bungalows from the 1940s and beyond. But one architectural style that’s not as common? The good ol’ midcentury. And yet, here it is in all its remodeled glory.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper

Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
PROSPER, TX
themonitor.net

Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract

Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon

From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
RICHARDSON, TX
macaronikid.com

Remaining Halloween Events This Weekend in the McKinney Area

It's time for Halloween family fun this weekend and we can hardly wait! Macaroni KID McKinney has all the details for you and your family to make the most of autumn in McKinney and our surrounding area. SPOOKY HALLOWEEN HOUSE DISPLAYS. 🏚 5912 White Pine Drive, McKinney, TX 75070.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kroger celebrates renovations to store on Dallas Parkway in Plano

Renovations included new cold cases in the meat and seafood department. (Courtesy Kroger) Kroger’s newly remodeled Plano store at 3305 North Dallas Parkway is holding a grand reopening celebration. A live performance by the Plano West High School Marching Band will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2, followed by the store’s donation to the group. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to be at the store that day to talk about his new line of Pick & Dip BBQ sauces. There will also be prizes and giveaways during the week. The renovations included updates on the decor; upgrades to the produce, dairy and meat/seafood departments; front-end improvements; and new flooring, according to a news release. 972-608-4698. www.kroger.com.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

911 Issues Reported in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake

Police in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake are warning anyone needing to call 911 Tuesday afternoon that they may run into trouble getting through. AT&T Mobility has reported a service issue that may limit the ability to call 911. Police agencies served by Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) said if...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

