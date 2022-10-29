Read full article on original website
Frisco resident spends thousands of hours preparing his house for Halloween
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Most of us spend $10-$20 on Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. But a Frisco father has spared no expense and is spending a lot time making sure the kids in his neighborhood have a special night. A homeowner in Frisco has take Halloween to a whole new level by building and staffing a first rate haunted house. The corner house on Santee Lane offers a lot more than candy to brave trick or treaters, like Riley Cox and Zanna Osborn. The Frisco teenagers are among the hundreds who lined up tonight outside the home of Rik Montgomery. "My goal is this, a...
Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store
Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
KTEN.com
Monsters on Main draws a crowd in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison held its annual Monsters on Main event on Halloween night. Children flooded Main Street for trick-or-treating. The city also held a costume contest; the winner received a prize from Monsters on Main. Denison Main Street director Donna Dow said businesses and...
KTEN.com
Denison food pantries facing strain from inflation
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Rising grocery prices are affecting not just families, but also the food pantries where many seek relief. The food pantry at New Beginning Fellowship Church in Denison has seen a 30 percent increase in people needing support since last year, and now they have to restrict how often families can register to pick up boxes of food.
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season
Enjoy a magical Breakfast with Santa this holiday season at the Hilton Anatole with a grand buffet, cookie decorating, games and more. Don't forget your wish list!. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Search for paranormal activity while investigating haunted locations
Everyone loves a story, as it’s our way of sharing history and excitement, even before movies, games, and books grew into what they are now, and ghost stories are no different. Stories of the paranormal are no stranger to Texas, and Terrell provides its own look into the past...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Welcomes First Skatepark
Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
A Remodeled Midcentury Minutes From Denton’s Square
Up in Denton, there are houses, obviously. Lots of them. Plenty within walking distance to downtown Denton’s Square, too. It’s common to see Craftsman-style homes and little bungalows from the 1940s and beyond. But one architectural style that’s not as common? The good ol’ midcentury. And yet, here it is in all its remodeled glory.
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper
Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
thv11.com
Unable to be home for their first Halloween, nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
fortworthreport.org
Where I live: Tiny home on Lake Grapevine is ‘heaven on earth’
Twenty years ago, I started a wedding venue on Lake Grapevine called Paradise Cove. I remember the first time I came out and saw the property, I thought how perfect it would be to live here with the breathtaking lake views. At the time, it didn’t seem possible. Then,...
themonitor.net
Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract
Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon
From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
macaronikid.com
Remaining Halloween Events This Weekend in the McKinney Area
It's time for Halloween family fun this weekend and we can hardly wait! Macaroni KID McKinney has all the details for you and your family to make the most of autumn in McKinney and our surrounding area. SPOOKY HALLOWEEN HOUSE DISPLAYS. 🏚 5912 White Pine Drive, McKinney, TX 75070.
Kroger celebrates renovations to store on Dallas Parkway in Plano
Renovations included new cold cases in the meat and seafood department. (Courtesy Kroger) Kroger’s newly remodeled Plano store at 3305 North Dallas Parkway is holding a grand reopening celebration. A live performance by the Plano West High School Marching Band will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 2, followed by the store’s donation to the group. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is also expected to be at the store that day to talk about his new line of Pick & Dip BBQ sauces. There will also be prizes and giveaways during the week. The renovations included updates on the decor; upgrades to the produce, dairy and meat/seafood departments; front-end improvements; and new flooring, according to a news release. 972-608-4698. www.kroger.com.
Dewberry Elementary Ceremonially Groundbreaking; Parker to Open Elementary #10
FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD invites our Forney Family to join us for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Mary Lou Dewberry Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Falcon Way. Ms. Dewberry and family will be in attendance for the event. Dewberry Elementary is the 10th elementary school...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Issues Reported in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake
Police in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake are warning anyone needing to call 911 Tuesday afternoon that they may run into trouble getting through. AT&T Mobility has reported a service issue that may limit the ability to call 911. Police agencies served by Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) said if...
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
