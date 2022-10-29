Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wlds.com
$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop
An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
wmay.com
Suspect Arrested In 3rd Base Sports Bar Shooting
A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield bar that sent one man to the hospital. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Antwan Davis Monday afternoon. Authorities say Davis fired several shots toward the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue after he was removed from the premises early last Thursday. One of the bullets struck another man who was also outside the bar. He was treated for minor wounds and released.
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
wmay.com
Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield
Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
wdbr.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies Bloomington woman who died in 2-vehicle crash Monday, child among 3 others hurt
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The driver of a vehicle who died in a crash Monday on Bloomington’s south side has been identified. Also, Bloomington Police confirmed three other people, including a child, were injured in the crash. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Chelsea D. Marshall, 28, of...
WAND TV
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
wglt.org
28-year-old woman dies in Bloomington crash
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Bloomington. Officers were called to the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway around 8:45 a.m., according to a joint news release from Bloomington Police and McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Authorities said a 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at...
25newsnow.com
Driver dead after fatal 2-vehicle traffic crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A driver was pronounced deceased after a 2-vehicle crash in Bloomington Monday morning. In a joint release from Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner, officers were dispatched to the area of the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway at around 8:42 a.m. The occupants...
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
