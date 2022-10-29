A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield bar that sent one man to the hospital. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Antwan Davis Monday afternoon. Authorities say Davis fired several shots toward the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue after he was removed from the premises early last Thursday. One of the bullets struck another man who was also outside the bar. He was treated for minor wounds and released.

