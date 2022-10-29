Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
'Our biggest competition': Socastee, Carolina Forest playing for lower state tennis title
For the third straight year, an Horry County girls tennis team will play for the 5A state title. The only question is whether it will be the 2020 champions Socastee or the reigning state champs Carolina Forest. “That’s where it’s come through — one of us,” Socastee coach Jason Williams...
West Florence's Darren Lloyd voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to West Florence football player Darren Lloyd, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans. Lloyd collected 51.88% of our state wide vote as he helped the Knights remain undefeated in a 57-39 victory. He ran 30 times ...
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
WMBF
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m. An online search of the address matches it...
live5news.com
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
WMBF
Grand Strand lottery winner tests luck again, buys ticket for $1B Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – People have been rushing to buy a lottery ticket in hopes of winning the $1 billion jackpot that’s up for grabs on Monday night. It’s the second-largest prize in Powerball history. One Grand Strand woman, who won $2 million back in June...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
PhillyBite
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
Free parking returns to Grand Strand beaches
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along three coastal Grand Strand cities’ streets will be free starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of February. Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will begin free parking on Tuesday. Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking. Additional information on parking can be found […]
myhorrynews.com
Crawford, Carson to face off for District 68 seat
Republican Incumbent Heather Ammons Crawford is facing Democrat Ernest Carson for the South Carolina House District 68 seat. The district encompasses the greater Socastee area of Horry County. “I think that District 68 could lead Horry County and that it could lead the state of South Carolina,” Carson said. “I...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
WYFF4.com
Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
The best dive bar in South Carolina, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
Does Cunningham have any chance of winning the Gubernatorial race?
Joe Cunningham is challenging incumbent Henry McMaster for the Governor’s seat in South Carolina. Will it really be a challenge, is the question?
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
Comments / 0