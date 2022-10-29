NEW YORK (PIX11) – There’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in New York City, and if you’re looking to make the most out of the spooky night, we’ve got you covered. Bethany Braun-Silva, a parenting and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Monday to dish on some of the wickedly cool places in the area with Halloween decorations worth checking out. Watch the video player for more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO