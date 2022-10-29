Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
pix11.com
American icon Lena Horne gets Broadway theater named in her honor
She was a pioneer in many ways, and now, Lena Horne, an icon of the stage, film, television, and activism, has become the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named in her honor.
pix11.com
Construction worker hit by car after falling from work site
A construction worker fell from a catwalk onto the Van Wyck Expressway, where he was fatally struck by a car on Tuesday, police said.
pix11.com
Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event
The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade was held in the streets of Greenwich Village Monday night. About 60,000 participants walked up more than a mile stretch of Sixth Avenue for this year's festivities.
pix11.com
2 injured in hit-and-run during Halloween trick-or-treating in New Jersey
Police in New Jersey are searching for the driver who struck and injured two pedestrians during trick-or-treating on Halloween.
pix11.com
NYC Halloween decorations to check out
NEW YORK (PIX11) – There’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in New York City, and if you’re looking to make the most out of the spooky night, we’ve got you covered. Bethany Braun-Silva, a parenting and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Monday to dish on some of the wickedly cool places in the area with Halloween decorations worth checking out. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. The "Trick-or-Streets" initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs.
pix11.com
NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety.
pix11.com
How to adjust our body clocks as daylight saving time ends
"The Sleep Doctor" Dr. Michael Breus joined NY Living to talk about the end of daylight saving time this year and how we can prepare our bodies for that.
pix11.com
6-year-old child shot in Newark: police
A 6-year-old child and two adults were injured in a shooting in Newark Tuesday evening, police said.
pix11.com
Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem
Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts III was the longtime pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church. There was a standing ovation Sunday for Butts along with sadness on the faces of many in the congregation.
pix11.com
A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor
Blood Manor, now in its 19th year, may just be the scariest haunted house in New York City. It's also the perfect warmup act for Halloween. Even before you enter blood Manor, there are scary people outside to frighten the $40-a-pop ticket holders. A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor.
pix11.com
Getting to know the new FDNY commissioner
Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's first female fire commissioner Thursday morning.
pix11.com
Rainy Halloween on tap in NY, NJ
The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening.
pix11.com
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third...
pix11.com
PIX Panel talks the key issues ahead of elections
Voters are concerned about the economy and threats to democracy ahead of crime, according to an Emerson poll.
pix11.com
Tasty Day of the Dead dishes to try
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For some cultures, after Halloween comes the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos. Traditionally celebrated in Mexico, family and friends remember their loved ones who have passed with decor, libations and food. Amy Labelle, a lifestyle expert and the co-owner of Labelle Winery, joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the holiday and sample some dishes. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
Tripledemic concerns
This year, Covid will collide with the flu and RSV, leading to a viral triple threat.
pix11.com
After a cool start, seasonable day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 60s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite a brisk start Sunday morning, afternoon temperatures are expected to hit the 60s. It might be a wet Halloween on Monday. A storm system is expected to dampen the evening festivities when most of the rain moves in at around 6 p.m. Areas west and south of New York City may see the wet weather a little sooner.
NYPD releases photo of Queens Taser robbery suspects
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released a photo of six suspects sought in the assault and robbery of a man in Flushing, Queens last month. Seven people entered a repair shop on 33rd Avenue near Prince Street around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, and repeatedly punched the 39-year-old victim, investigators said. One of […]
pix11.com
NYC forecast: quiet, mild start to November
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While much of Halloween was pleasant and dry, some light rain will move in late at night when most of the trick-or-treating is over with. As we flip the page into November, there may still be a lingering shower early on Tuesday, but the next few days will be quiet and on the mild side.
